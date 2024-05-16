Israel's foreign committee chair Yuli Yoel Edelstein on visit to Estonia

Marko Mihkelson and Yuli Yoel Edelstein.
The meeting of chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Riigikogu, Marko Mihkelson, and chair of the foreign affairs and defense committee of the Knesset of Israel Yuli Yoel Edelstein focused on the situation relating to the war between Israel and Hamas, and Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Mihkelson and Edelstein discussed issues related to both the Middle East region and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

They consider the impact of these conflicts to be global and think that their resolution requires broader international cooperation.

Mihkelson also spoke of the Statement unanimously adopted by the Riigikogu that condemned Hamas terrorist attacks and the war started by Hamas against Israel.

"In this Statement, the Riigikogu expressed its condolences to the State of Israel, its people, and the families of the victims of the terrorist attack, and acknowledged the efforts made to free the hostages, as a result of which it had been possible to release part of the hostages," the Riigikogu press release states.

The Estonian parliament affirmed that the State of Israel had the right and the duty to defend itself until the end of the Hamas terrorist attacks, the release of all hostages and the capture of the planners and perpetrators of the October 7 massacre, so that terror against Israel and its people would not happen again.

Edelstein thanked for the invitation to visit Estonia and attend the Lennart Meri Conference.

Besides visiting the Riigikogu, Edelstein will have meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) during his stay in Tallinn.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

