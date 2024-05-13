Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

News
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia voted in favor of a resolution that gives additional rights and privileges to the State of Palestine within the United Nations General Assembly last week. Neighboring countries did not support the motion and EU members were divided.

The resolution "Admission of new Members to the United Nations" took place on Friday.

"Estonia, together with the other EU countries, has consistently supported the two-state solution, and voting in favour shows the consistency of our policy," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu told ERR. "The resolution has very broad international support, [and was] backed by 143 UN member states."

"Giving Palestinians additional rights to work in the UN General Assembly is a logical step to better involve Palestinians in the work of the UN. Palestine is currently a full member of the International Criminal Court and UNESCO, for example. Supporting the resolution is essential to strengthen our cooperation with global partners. It is in Estonia's interest to find a swift political solution to the Middle East crisis," she explained.

"The resolution does not imply recognition of Palestine. Recognition of Palestine is a separate process that requires a decision by the Government of the Republic," Sarapuu added.

Palestine's full UN membership requires a recommendation from the UN Security Council, but its permanent and veto-wielding member the U.S. opposes it.

The U.S., Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Argentina voted against Friday's resolution.

The General Assembly said the State of Palestine qualifies for the status and recommended the UN Security Council "favorably reconsider the matter."

The EU was divided over the vote: 14 countries supported the resolution, 11 abstained and two were against.

Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Malta supported the resolution.

But Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden abstained

An explanation of Estonia's decision was also published here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:34

In assessment for UNESCO, council recommends against Estonia Theater annex

18:25

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

17:53

Irene Käosaar: On the switch to Estonian-language education, 25 years later

16:55

Mayor: Tallinn not planning to raise land tax for private individuals

16:25

Fibenol interested in RMK contract for potential new Estonian factory

15:55

Nordics, Baltics urge Georgia to reconsider foreign influence law

15:32

Maj. Gen. Ühtegi: No strategic sense behind reopened Kharkiv front

15:25

Free Tartu concert invites participants to 'share a kiss'

14:50

Minister proposes €62 million funding from Cultural Endowment for new TV house

14:20

Lineup announced for 2024 Sume Festival in Kadriorg Park

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

12.05

5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

12.05

Estonia's neighbors to change their alcohol policies

08:55

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10:01

Britan's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

12.05

Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th

07:16

Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo