Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

Estonia voted in favor of a resolution that gives additional rights and privileges to the State of Palestine within the United Nations General Assembly last week. Neighboring countries did not support the motion and EU members were divided.

The resolution "Admission of new Members to the United Nations" took place on Friday.

"Estonia, together with the other EU countries, has consistently supported the two-state solution, and voting in favour shows the consistency of our policy," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu told ERR. "The resolution has very broad international support, [and was] backed by 143 UN member states."

"Giving Palestinians additional rights to work in the UN General Assembly is a logical step to better involve Palestinians in the work of the UN. Palestine is currently a full member of the International Criminal Court and UNESCO, for example. Supporting the resolution is essential to strengthen our cooperation with global partners. It is in Estonia's interest to find a swift political solution to the Middle East crisis," she explained.

"The resolution does not imply recognition of Palestine. Recognition of Palestine is a separate process that requires a decision by the Government of the Republic," Sarapuu added.

Palestine's full UN membership requires a recommendation from the UN Security Council, but its permanent and veto-wielding member the U.S. opposes it.

The U.S., Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Argentina voted against Friday's resolution.

The General Assembly said the State of Palestine qualifies for the status and recommended the UN Security Council "favorably reconsider the matter."

The EU was divided over the vote: 14 countries supported the resolution, 11 abstained and two were against.

Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Malta supported the resolution.

But Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden abstained

An explanation of Estonia's decision was also published here.

