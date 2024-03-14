Estonia signs defense procurement cooperation agreement with Spain

Estonia and Spain have signed a bilateral cooperation agreement which will bolster the defense and security of both countries and the NATO alliance more broadly, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) reports.

The agreement was signed in Tallinn jointly with Spain's Director General of Armaments and Material (DiGAM), accompanied by a delegation that included that country's key defense and aerospace industry firms.

Commenting on the development, RKIK Director Magnus-Valdemar Saar said: "The Spanish defense industry is a significant player in European defense, and for us, it is one of the largest supply partners together with the U.S., Germany, and France."

"We affirm our desire to further intensify cooperation in the procurement and supply of defense materials," he added, via an RKIK press release.

Last year, a large quantity of anti-tank ammunition arrived in Estonia from Instalaza, Spain's largest munitions manufacturer.

This earned the company the Estonian Defense Cornerstone recognition for its cooperation and supply reliability.

Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, Director General of DiGAM, said: "This memorandum of understanding reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries."

"The defense cooperation between Estonia and Spain is very fruitful, at both NATO and EU levels, and, concurrently, we also need initiatives which would bring our defense industries even closer together, Admiral Nieto went on.

Spain was the first ally to contribute medium-range air defense system NASAMS to Estonia, when a 100-member unit was based here last year.

Spain has also held the rotating NATO Baltic air policing mission based at Ämari over three separate stints, most recently last year.

Spain was also one of the founding members of the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), and contributes to the Europe-wide development and innovation project EUROGUARD, led by Saaremaa-based firm Baltic WorkBoats (BWB)

The Estonian defense industry also presented its products during the meeting with it Spanish counterparts.

