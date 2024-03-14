X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia signs defense procurement cooperation agreement with Spain

News
Magnus-Valdemar Saar and Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto signing the bilateral agreement.
Magnus-Valdemar Saar and Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto signing the bilateral agreement. Source: RKIK
News

Estonia and Spain have signed a bilateral cooperation agreement which will bolster the defense and security of both countries and the NATO alliance more broadly, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) reports.

The agreement was signed in Tallinn jointly with Spain's Director General of Armaments and Material (DiGAM), accompanied by a delegation that included that country's key defense and aerospace industry firms.

Commenting on the development, RKIK Director Magnus-Valdemar Saar said: "The Spanish defense industry is a significant player in European defense, and for us, it is one of the largest supply partners together with the U.S., Germany, and France."

"We affirm our desire to further intensify cooperation in the procurement and supply of defense materials," he added, via an RKIK press release.

Last year, a large quantity of anti-tank ammunition arrived in Estonia from Instalaza, Spain's largest munitions manufacturer.

This earned the company the Estonian Defense Cornerstone recognition for its cooperation and supply reliability.

Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, Director General of DiGAM, said: "This memorandum of understanding reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries."

"The defense cooperation between Estonia and Spain is very fruitful, at both NATO and EU levels, and, concurrently, we also need initiatives which would bring our defense industries even closer together, Admiral Nieto went on.

Spain was the first ally to contribute medium-range air defense system NASAMS to Estonia, when a 100-member unit was based here last year.

Spain has also held the rotating NATO Baltic air policing mission based at Ämari over three separate stints, most recently last year.

Spain was also one of the founding members of the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), and contributes to the Europe-wide development and innovation project EUROGUARD, led by Saaremaa-based firm Baltic WorkBoats (BWB)

The Estonian defense industry also presented its products during the meeting with it Spanish counterparts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Nearly 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2024 e-dictation contest

14:22

Raul Parts: Government's decisions contributing to inequality

13:53

Riigikogu committee chair signs joint statement condemning Russian elections

13:53

Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

13:37

Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

13:20

Pärnu County Hunting Association: Our CEO not involved in poaching ring

13:01

Prosecutor general: I have documented conversations with justice minister Laanet

12:41

Madle Lippus: Tallinn city center must be revivified

12:16

Regional ministry plans leaving land tax hikes and exemptions up to local governments

12:05

This year's Võnge Festival to be held at Tallinn Open Air Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: