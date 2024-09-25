Spanish NASAMS air defense system returns to Estonia

A Spanish air defense unit, equipped with the NASAMS medium-range air defense system, has returned to Estonia to secure the eastern flank and protect strategic objects.

The unit's deployment contributes to the protection of specific strategic objects using NASAMS capabilities. A similar unit is also stationed in Latvia.

These systems are interconnected, forming a unified part of NATO's eastern flank defense against possible air and missile threats, the Estonian Defense Forces said.

Colonel Fredi Karu, chief of staff of the Estonian Air Force, said the Spanish unit is an "important contribution" to securing Estonian and Baltic airspace.

"In addition to enhancing defense readiness, this deployment has provided us with an excellent opportunity to practice cooperation with our allies and other units. It also gives the Estonian Defense Forces and Air Force a valuable experience in the tactical level command and management of medium-range air defense system, and in integrating it into other defense systems," he said in a statement.

Spain was the first NATO country to send a NASAMS system along with its operating unit to Estonia last March. The deployment lasted until the end of 2023, which then left Estonia searching for a replacement.

Spain's NASAMS at Ämari Air Base. Source: Ilja Korjukin/Kaitsevägi

In August 2024, the Spanish air defense unit returned.

"We would like to emphasize the honor that is working with Estonia and the rest of our allies to ensure the security of our NATO territory, specifically the eastern flank. Spain is and will be committed to our allies, and we are proud to be one of the greatest contributors to NATO's operations and missions," said Battery Commander Captain Carlos Crespo Fernández.

NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) is a medium-range air defense missile system jointly produced by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense and the American company Raytheon.

It has a range of 25 km and an altitude of 10 km.

Estonia and Latvia are in the process of acquiring medium-range air defense systems from Germany. IRIS-T SLM systems will be delivered to Estonia during 2025-2026.

