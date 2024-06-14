Spain sending air defense systems to Estonia

Spain will send its NASAMS medium-range air defense systems to Estonia and join the IT Coalition for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

An agreement was struck between the countries on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels between Estonia's Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles.

"I am pleased to announce as a result of today's meeting that Spain will once again deploy NASAMS medium-range air defense systems to Estonia. This deployment is part of the NATO mission and taking place within the framework of NATO's rotational air defense model, established at the NATO Vilnius Summit. Starting from August, these systems will be protecting Estonian airspace for four months," Pevkur said in a statement.

The minister said Spain will also join the IT Coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg which assists Ukraine. The move will become official at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., in July.



