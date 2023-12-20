Estonia, allies strengthen cyber assistance to Ukraine

News
Cyber command.
Cyber command. Source: Kpr Marcus Liinamäe/ EDF
News

Estonia and its allies launched the "Tallinn Mechanism" on Wednesday to strengthen cyber support given by donor countries to Ukraine in the civilian domain.

The mechanism matches Ukraine's needs to donor states and was established earlier this year. It will help provide the country with a "coherent" strategy for defending itself in the cybersphere, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Estonia, Netherlands, Canada, Poland, France, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom are donors, while the EU and NATO have joined as observer members.

The mechanism has an Estonian front office in Kyiv, a Polish back office in Warsaw, and a coordination group that unites representatives of Ukraine and all donors, the MFA said.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is not waged solely on the conventional battlefield," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. "Russia's targets include Ukraine's cyber capabilities, both military and civilian, and therefore, it is crucial to support Ukraine's cyber defense and its capacity to restore and develop relevant infrastructure."

Margus Tsahkna Source: ERR

The group includes tech companies and NGOs from donor countries.

Estonia is allocating €500,000 to the Tallinn Mechanism through its 2024 development cooperation budget. The group is open to new members.

"Unfortunately, it is likely that Russia's cyberattacks will continue for the foreseeable future," Tsahkna said. "This is why with the Mechanism we are offering a chance to reinforce Ukraine's systematic preparedness and resilience to cyberattacks in the long term."

The Tallinn Mechanism works in parallel with the IT Coalition that addresses Ukraine's cyber issues in the military domain. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:25

Reform Party to receive over €1.8 million in support from 2024 state budget

20:57

€400 million loan will have interest rate of €10 million per year

20:55

Estonia, allies strengthen cyber assistance to Ukraine

20:32

Lithuania's real GDP per capita highest among Baltics in 2022

20:05

Lauri Läänemets: Internal security success reflected in results not reports

19:31

Lawyer: Asper Biogene case could be game-changer for data protection in Estonia

19:00

Daily: Estonia will not repatriate Ukrainian men without request from Kyiv

18:35

Researcher: Information Act should be renewed to benefit Estonian democracy

18:27

Survey: 25% of Estonian boys think women should stay out of politics

18:25

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

10:13

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

08:28

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

19.12

Ministry: 843 births registered in Estonia in November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: