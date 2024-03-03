Cyber incident at security firm Hansab, banking services working in Estonia

A cyber incident that took place Friday continues to disrupt some IT-systems of security and software firm Hansab, the Bank of Estonia announced.

Hansab, in collaboration with the State Information System Authority, has already restored the affected part of services from the incident and is investigating the causes of the event. Commercial bank services (ATMs, card payments, and online banking) are operational.

ATMs in Estonia have cash, the ATM network is functioning, and they are being replenished as usual. Hansab fills the ATMs for Swedbank, Luminor and LHV Bank in Estonia according to the banks' orders.

Card payments and online banking transfers are working normally across all Estonian banks. The Bank of Estonia constantly monitors the country's overall demand for cash and is prepared to supply banks with cash as needed.

The Bank of Estonia coordinates the resolution of the cyber incident in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

