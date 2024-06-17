King of Spain to visit Estonia

King Felipe VI of Spain will pay an official visit to Estonia on Sunday, June 23 to discuss defense cooperation.

President Alar Karis will welcome King Felipe at Kadriorg before visiting the Spanish Navy's multifunctional landing ship Juan Carlos I at the Port of Tallinn.

The king will also meet with the Chairman of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and visit the Estonian parliament.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit confirms the close relations between the two countries. The focus will be on deepening security and defense cooperation. Last week, it was announced Spain would send its air defense to Estonia.

King Felipe VI will visit Lithuania and Latvia after he visits Tallinn.



