Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia

Denmark's King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary visited Estonia on January 27, 2026.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary visited Estonia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Alar Karis.

The Estonian head of state and his spouse, Sirje Karis, welcomed the Danish royal couple on Raekoja plats in Tallinn's Old Town along with members of the government. The couple then greeted members of the public and walked through the Old Town.

The royal couple also visited the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe and lit candles in remembrance of the victims of totalitarian crimes.

Later, they met with Prime Minister Kristen Michal and his wife Evelin Oras at the Knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone) on Toompea and with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar.

Aside from meeting with politicians, the royal couple visited the Rakett 69 science studio and met with members of the HK Unicorn Squad and girls studying robotics and technology.

In the evening, President Alar Karis hosted a state dinner in honor of the Danish royal couple at the Niguliste Church. The dinner was preceded by a formal concert, broadcast live on Klassikaraadio.

On Wednesday, King Frederik X visited the cyber defense training center CR14.

Their final engagement was a departure ceremony in the Danish King's Garden.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

