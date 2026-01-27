X!

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

Estonian guide Anneli Pärlin with Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary in the Old Town on January 27, 2026.
The guide for Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary, who will visit Estonia this week, said she will introduce the royal couple to the history of Estonia and Tallinn.

The royal couple is visiting Estonia at the invitation of President Alar Karis to discuss strengthening defense and economic cooperation, as well as cybersecurity topics.

Guide Anneli Pärlin, outlined the visit to ETV's "Ringvaade" on Monday before the royals' arrival and explained how they are viewed by the Danish public.

"At 10 a.m., the official welcome for the royal couple will take place on Tallinn's Town Hall Square, and it is open to the public. After that, we will take a short walk with the king and queen to the Freedom Monument, and I will tell them about the history of Estonia and Tallinn," she said.

In 2024, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abdicated the throne in favor of her son, and Frederik X became the Danish monarch. His wife is Queen Mary, who is originally from Australia. The royal couple has four children.

Anneli Pärlin. Source: ERR

Queen Margrethe II, who became monarch in 1972, had already indicated during her reign that she did not wish to remain monarch until her death. "On the day she marked 50 years on the throne, she abdicated in favor of her son to give the younger generation a chance to modernize the Danish royal house," Pärlin noted.

Queen Margrethe II is now engaged in her representative duties; she is the patron of several organizations and also works as an artist, illustrator, costume designer, and stage designer. "Now she can continue her creative work," Pärlin explained.

The Danish people greatly love and respect the king and the royal family. "King Frederik X has very strong military training, he is a special operations officer in the Danish Navy," said Pärlin. "He is also very athletic."

Queen Mary does not have noble ancestry, but she has been very well received by the Danish people. "She is dignified and speaks Danish," Pärlin added.

Frederik X and Queen Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian, is 20 years old. "For the past 500 years, the Danish royal family has alternated between two first names for kings: Frederik and Christian — they do not have any others. There have only been two female monarchs: Margrethe I about 600 years ago, and Margrethe II recently," the guide noted.

--

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Ringvaade", interview Marko Reikop

