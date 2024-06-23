Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

The King of Spain Felipe VI and President Alar Karis visiting warships in Tallinn on June 23, 2024.
His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain visited Tallinn on Sunday (June 23), the first leg of his tour of the Baltic states.

King Felipe VI and President Karis visited the Spanish Navy's multi-purpose amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I, which participated in the Baltops 2024 exercise in the Baltic Sea.

"Spain is a crucial NATO ally, and our strong defense ties are vital for European security," Karis said.

The pair discussed bilateral cooperation, especially regarding defense.

Karis thanked Spain for its contribution to regional security, including the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission at Estonia's Ämari Air Base and to the NATO battalion battle group in Latvia. Last week, Spain agreed to send its mid-range air defense complex NASAMS to Estonia in August. 

Additionally, the heads of state touched on Rail Baltic and the importance of developing infrastructure to connect the Baltic countries with Europe. The conflict in the Middle East and Russia's influence in Africa was also discussed.

In the evening, Karis hosted an official dinner in the king's honor.

The king also visited the Riigikogu and met with the Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and the Chairman of the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200).

After Estonia, the king will continue on to Lithuania and Latvia. 

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

