Soaring demand might postpone deliveries of some weapon types to Estonia

New weapon systems are set to arrive in Estonia next year. However, doubts are emerging regarding the delivery of the much-anticipated precision missiles, with concerns that high demand may cause delays.

Next year, Estonia will receive a record amount of military equipment, including medium-range air defense systems and HIMARS systems. While demand for ammunition is high, suppliers have not reported any delays in deliveries.

"The contractual delivery timelines for both cases are still in place as of today. The concerns about potential issues with the availability of these missiles are largely based on rumors, though we are in direct communication with the suppliers," said Magnus Saar, director of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

In the second half of next year, the first shipment of German medium-range IRIS-T air defense missile systems is expected to arrive.

"The German government has ordered additional air defense systems from Diehl Defense, the producer of IRIS, for Ukraine. We are currently negotiating whether Diehl Defense can deliver the first part to us next year as agreed, or if they will request a few months' delay to support Ukraine," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Estonia has supplied Ukraine with 50,000 anti-tank mines and other engineering equipment.

"We have purchased about the same amount additionally. Our situation with mines is not bad, but we have additional needs, and we've ordered more," said Saar.

Next week, an Estonian delegation will review Ukraine's long-range weaponry. Previously, the defense minister stated that Estonia is interested in purchasing missiles from Ukraine, which has a greater production capacity than its own purchasing ability. However, Estonia's defense industry is also preparing for such capabilities, Pevkur said.

"We are also looking inward at Estonia. We know there are two or three companies in Estonia that have made significant progress in developing long-range firepower, particularly in producing missiles with cruise speeds – 800 kilometers per hour over distances of 300 to 500 kilometers," Pevkur explained.

--

