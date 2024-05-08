Netherlands to bring F-35 fighters to Estonia's Ämari Air Base from December

News
U.S. fighter jets at Estonia's Ämari Air Base in 2022.
U.S. fighter jets at Estonia's Ämari Air Base in 2022. Source: Mil.ee/Valner Väino
News

On Tuesday, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren in Tallinn. The ministers announced that after renovation work on the runway at Ämari Air Base is complete, the Netherlands will deploy fifth generation F-35 stealth fighters to Estonia within the scope of NATO's enhanced Air Policing mission.

"The Netherlands is the first country to take over Air Policing again at the renovated Ämari Air Base. It is noteworthy that this will be done with state-of-the-art stealth fighters," said Pevkur after the meeting.

During the meeting the ministers also discussed aid for Ukraine. "Like Estonia, the Netherlands has provided substantial military assistance to Ukraine, clearly demonstrating that we share similar values and a common understanding of the need to strengthen defense. I am also pleased that the Netherlands is contributing to the IT Coalition led by us and Luxembourg, through which we are supporting Ukraine in developing its ICT capabilities," the Estonian defense minister added.

Estonia and the Netherlands are the only two countries that are members of all the major defense cooperation formats in the region. Estonia has acquired a significant amount of technical equipment from the Netherlands, including armored cars, (all-terrain vehicles) ATVs and medical vehicles. Regionally, the Netherlands also contributes to security within the framework of the NATO battlegroup in Lithuania. The Netherlands has contributed to Baltic air security on four occasions so far.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

