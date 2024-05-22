Baltics propose NATO joint capability development initiative

Allies need to speed up the development and implementation of NATO's new defense plans, ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said on Wednesday.

At a meeting in Palanga, Lithuania, the defense ministers proposed the "Allied Capability Delivery Commitment" (ACDC) initiative for the forthcoming NATO Washington Summit.

ACDC aims to close capability gaps in NATO's regional plans, such as air defense.

Speaking at the press conference alongside Latvia's Andris Spruds and Lithuania's Laurynas Kasčiunas, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said ACDC was drafted in Estonia and all three countries are now behind it. They hope all the allies will agree to it later this summer.

Pevkur said extra funds need to be allocated for the initiative and the 2 percent minimum spending level agreed at last year's summit is no longer "sufficient".

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

"All Allies should move towards at least 2.5 percent. I am glad that the Baltic States are setting an example for the Allies. In addition to Estonia, both Latvia and Lithuania are soon set to join the 3 percent club," Pevkur said.

Possibilities for strengthening regional cooperation were also discussed. The minister highlighted joint procurements.

"Our navies will need new vessels in the future, we are jointly developing the Baltic defense line, and we consistently need armaments. Joint procurements help everyone save money, ensure better interoperability, and provide for common spare parts, maintenance, and training," he said.

Ministers also discussed the ongoing assistance to Ukraine, received an overview of the developments of the Baltic Defense College, and the joint activities of the navies within the cooperation framework "Naval Vision 2030+".

The Baltic defense ministers meet twice a year, and this year Lithuania chairs the Baltic defense cooperation.

We invite you to watch the live stream of the press conference of the Baltic Defence Ministers in Palanga.https://t.co/pGFjvDd9OO — Lithuanian MOD (@Lithuanian_MoD) May 22, 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!