Baltics propose NATO joint capability development initiative

News
Estonian, Lithuanian, and Latvian defense ministers.
Estonian, Lithuanian, and Latvian defense ministers. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.
News

Allies need to speed up the development and implementation of NATO's new defense plans, ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said on Wednesday.

At a meeting in Palanga, Lithuania, the defense ministers proposed the "Allied Capability Delivery Commitment" (ACDC) initiative for the forthcoming NATO Washington Summit.

ACDC aims to close capability gaps in NATO's regional plans, such as air defense.

Speaking at the press conference alongside Latvia's Andris Spruds and Lithuania's Laurynas Kasčiunas, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said ACDC was drafted in Estonia and all three countries are now behind it. They hope all the allies will agree to it later this summer.

Pevkur said extra funds need to be allocated for the initiative and the 2 percent minimum spending level agreed at last year's summit is no longer "sufficient".

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

"All Allies should move towards at least 2.5 percent. I am glad that the Baltic States are setting an example for the Allies. In addition to Estonia, both Latvia and Lithuania are soon set to join the 3 percent club," Pevkur said.

Possibilities for strengthening regional cooperation were also discussed. The minister highlighted joint procurements.

"Our navies will need new vessels in the future, we are jointly developing the Baltic defense line, and we consistently need armaments. Joint procurements help everyone save money, ensure better interoperability, and provide for common spare parts, maintenance, and training," he said. 

Ministers also discussed the ongoing assistance to Ukraine, received an overview of the developments of the Baltic Defense College, and the joint activities of the navies within the cooperation framework "Naval Vision 2030+". 

The Baltic defense ministers meet twice a year, and this year Lithuania chairs the Baltic defense cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Foreign ministry earmarks over €650,000 in aid to Ukraine

18:23

Klavan: When Jürgen Klopp first called me, I didn't believe it was him

18:20

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

18:02

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

17:54

Baltics propose NATO joint capability development initiative

17:49

Prosecutor General Parmas: ICC arrest warrant request puzzling

17:25

Incoming Estonian men's national team coach: We should be ambitious

16:51

Tallinn orchestras to perform three concerts in South Estonia in 2024

16:25

René Värk: ICC prosecutor arrest warrant requests may affect course of Israel-Hamas war

15:55

Mobile communications providers shut down some frequencies at night

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

21.05

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

21.05

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo