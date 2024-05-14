Watch again: Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region conference

The "Security and Defence in the Baltic Sea Region" confernece on May 14, 2024. Source: Estonian World Council
A conference discussing security and defense in the Baltic Sea Region organized by the Estonian World Council can be watched live online in English from 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 14).

NATO's role in Baltic Sea region security, Russian information warfare as a security threat, and civil preparedness and disinformation will be discussed by participants from Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and the U.S. at the conference hosted at the Estonian Embassy in Helsinki.

Watch the event live below.

The Estonian World Council is a non-profit organization established in 1954 to unite Estonians abroad. It holds annual meetings that rotate among North America, Europe, and Estonia.

Agenda

1:00 p.m. Introductory remarks

Sven Sakkov, Estonian Ambassador to Finland
Sirle Sööt, Chair, Estonian World Council, Association of Estonians in Sweden
Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia

1:30 p.m. Keynote

Douglas Hickey, US Ambassador to the Republic of Finland
Introduced by Tuuli-Emily Liivat, Global Estonian Youth Network

2:00 p.m. panel discussion: "NATO's Role in Baltic Sea Region Security"

Martin Roger, Director-General for NATO and Trans-Atlantic Relations, Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Joakim Paasikivi, Lieutenant Colonel, Swedish Defense University
Andres Kasekamp, Professor of History, Chair of Estonian Studies, Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto
Moderator Sven Sakkov, Estonian Ambassador to Finland

3:00 p.m. Coffee Break

3:30 p.m. keynote: "Russian Information Warfare as Security Threat"

Jessikka Aro, Finnish journalist and writer, author of "Putin's World War. Russia's Covert Operations to Destroy the West"

4:15 p.m. panel discussion: "Civil Preparedness and Disinformation"

Jay Janzen, Strategic Communications Director (J10) at NATO
Jakub Kalensky, Senior fellow, Atlantic Council Eurasia Centre, former Deputy Director of COI Hybrid Influence
Marko Mihkelson, Member of Estonian Parliament, Chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee
Moderator Marcus Kolga, President, DisInfoWatch, Fellow McDonald Laurier Institute, Central and Eastern European Council in Canada

5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks

Ilona Kolberg, Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland
Märt Vesinurm, Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland

Conference moderator: Reet Marten Sehr, Chair Estonian World Council Foreign Relations committee, Chair, Estonian Central Council in Canada

Additional information about the speakers can be viewed here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

