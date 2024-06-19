Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

Estonia, France, Belgium, Cyprus, and Hungary agreed to buy Mistral short-range air defense missile systems and missiles in a rare five-country joint procurement. Estonia is primarily replenishing its ammunition stocks.

After signing the contract in Paris, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), said, in many ways, this is a significant procurement.

"Firstly, it is rare for so many EU member states to jointly procure something; secondly, it is clear proof that the complex international security situation has significantly strengthened alliance ties and increased cooperation," he said in a statement.

The joint procurement was initiated by France. "[It is] a cost-effective solution for all EU countries looking for an efficient very short air defense capability," said Gen. Gaël Diaz De Tuesta, the French National Armaments Director (Direction générale de l'armement, DGA).

Mistrals. Source: Ardi Hallismaa

The Mistral air defense missile system has been part of the Estonian Defense Forces' arsenal since 2009. They have a firing range of six kilometers.

"The war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of air defense, including short-range air defense. Our military's experience shows that it is a very capable weapon system. Past live firings have essentially achieved a one hundred percent hit rate on aerial targets," said Ramil Lipp, armament strategic category manager at RKIK.

The new Mistral missile systems and missiles will be delivered to Estonia over the next three years.

The deal was first announced in June 2023. The signing took place at the international defense industry exhibition "Eurosatory 2024".

Last week, the Ministry of Defense said it was sending "Mistral-type" short-range air defense missile systems and missiles to Ukraine as military aid.

--

