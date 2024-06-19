Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

News
A Mistral short-range air defence missile fired during a training exercise in Estonia.
A Mistral short-range air defence missile fired during a training exercise in Estonia. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee
News

Estonia, France, Belgium, Cyprus, and Hungary agreed to buy Mistral short-range air defense missile systems and missiles in a rare five-country joint procurement. Estonia is primarily replenishing its ammunition stocks.

After signing the contract in Paris, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), said, in many ways, this is a significant procurement.

"Firstly, it is rare for so many EU member states to jointly procure something; secondly, it is clear proof that the complex international security situation has significantly strengthened alliance ties and increased cooperation," he said in a statement.

The joint procurement was initiated by France. "[It is] a cost-effective solution for all EU countries looking for an efficient very short air defense capability," said Gen. Gaël Diaz De Tuesta, the French National Armaments Director (Direction générale de l'armement, DGA).

Mistrals. Source: Ardi Hallismaa

The Mistral air defense missile system has been part of the Estonian Defense Forces' arsenal since 2009. They have a firing range of six kilometers.

"The war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of air defense, including short-range air defense. Our military's experience shows that it is a very capable weapon system. Past live firings have essentially achieved a one hundred percent hit rate on aerial targets," said Ramil Lipp, armament strategic category manager at RKIK.  

The new Mistral missile systems and missiles will be delivered to Estonia over the next three years.

The deal was first announced in June 2023. The signing took place at the international defense industry exhibition "Eurosatory 2024". 

Last week, the Ministry of Defense said it was sending "Mistral-type" short-range air defense missile systems and missiles to Ukraine as military aid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

14:26

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

14:20

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

14:15

European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

14:03

Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

13:44

Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

13:10

High school exam results reach schools at the last minute

12:51

Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

12:29

City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo