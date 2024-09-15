Testing of Estonia's border bunkers to begin in October

A concrete bunker being set up in Ukraine.
A concrete bunker being set up in Ukraine. Source: SCANPIX / Smoliyenko Dmytro / Ukrinform / ABACA
The state will begin testing prototypes of bunkers to be constructed near the border in October. The Ministry of Defense plans to build up to 600 bunkers in border areas by the end of 2026.

In March, the defense ministers of the Baltic states agreed on the establishment of a Baltic defense zone along areas bordering Russia. As part of this initiative, up to 600 bunkers will be built along Estonia's border areas. The bunker line is planned to extend both north and south of Lake Peipus, reaching the southeastern corner of Estonia. The bunkers will be located up to 40 kilometers from the border.

"We have selected three different concrete bunker designs, which are currently being produced. We will test them to choose a single standard that will be used for the production of all 600 bunkers," explained Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of the infrastructure department at the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK).

Discussions about where the bunkers will be placed are currently underway with the Defense Forces, and the final locations will be determined based on the operational plans of the military, Kollo said.

No agreements have yet been made with landowners regarding the construction of the bunkers.

"We prefer to install these bunkers on state-owned land, but if necessary, we will negotiate with private landowners. These negotiations could start at the end of this year or the beginning of next year," Kollo noted.

Additionally, various barriers designed to impede enemy access to the bunker line, such as barbed wire, tripwires, and concrete elements, are expected to arrive by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The bunkers are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, and the total cost of the project is estimated to be up to €60 million. For the first phase, the government has allocated €5.5 million.

"In the first phase, we aim to purchase all the barriers for which we have already signed contracts and are awaiting deliveries. We will also begin acquiring land and negotiating agreements with landowners. The following phases will focus on the construction of the bunkers and the bunker line," Kollo said.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

