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Mud wrestling takes center stage at Tartu's student days spring fest

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Screengrab.
Screengrab. Source: Spectators eagerly anticipating the start of Friday's Student Days mud wrestling competition.
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A part of downtown Tartu was converted into a student mud wrestling zone Friday, part of the annual student days spring festival in the university town, Tartu Postimees reported.

The wildest part of the student spring fest started at 9 p.m. on Friday, on Vabaduse pst., near the Turu-hoone building in central Tartu, with hundreds of spectators expected.

Competitions were held in both men's and women's categories, and a limited number of participants entered the arena: 16 men and eight women, with bouts lasting 90 seconds each.

The winners were determined based on a points system.

May Day was, of course, a national holiday, known traditionally as Walpurgis Day, or volbripäev in Estonian.

The big event was live-streamed, and can be re-watched by clicking the video from Tartu Student Days (Tartu Tudengipäevad) YouTube page above.

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