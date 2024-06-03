Gallery: Estonian Artists' Association Spring Exhibition opens in Lasnamäe

Tallinn Art Hall's Lasnamäe Pavilion has opened its annual Spring Exhibition. This year, the artists' focus is on personal subjects, such as questions regarding urban space, environmental issues as well as warfare conflicts.

The exhibition this year is personalized by intergenerational and cross-generational dialogue. Madli Ehasalu, the project chief, advises looking at the project as something that speaks to the object that is in the same room and how the connection between the two is created.

"If you stroke the vision with a wide brush, then you will see modern autobiographical subjects that hold importance every year. Erki Kasemets' button costume is created from 20,000 buttons. If you calculate this into years and days, it is exactly how long Erki Kasemets has lived, 54 years and 76 days, which is exactly how many buttons there are, so this spring exhibition is worth celebrating when he has lived for as long as 20,000 days," said Ehasalu.

252 artists applied to participate in the 24th annual Estonian Artists' Association exhibition. The jury selected 55 artists' and collective works.

Representative artists include Siim-Tanel Annus, Maria Erikson, Mauri Gross, Alexei Gordin, Aksel Haagensen ja Ulvi Haagensen, Kärt Hammer, Gerda Hansen, Elize Hiiop, Mirjam Hinn, Madlen Hirtentreu, Heleliis Hõim, Hedi Jaansoo, Liina Kalvik, Merle Kannus, Erki Kasemets, Tiiu Kirsipuu, Paul Kormašov, Aime Kuulbusch Mölder, Toomas Kuusing, Meiu Münt, Laivi, Maria Lapteva Sidljarevitš, Peeter Laurits, Krista Leesi, Heikki Leis, Lisette Lepik, Philiph A. Luik, Liia Lüdig-Algvere, Herkki Erich Merila, Aarne Mesikäpp, Johanna Mudist, Mall Nukke, Jüri Ojaver, Terje Ojaver, Tõnis Paberit, Rait Prääts, Enn Põldroos, Tiit Pääsuke, Marion Saarik, Rain Saarik, Sander Raudsepp, Sten Saarits, Gea Sibola Hansen, Taavi Suisalu, Angela Soop, Marleen Suvi, Tiina Tammetalu, Mari-Liis Tammi Kelder, Erika Tammpere, Erik Teemägi, Ruudu Ulas, Marta Vaarik, Alo Valge, Uru Valter (Ats Kruusing, Eke Ao Nettan ja Erik Hõim), Danel Ülper. Additionally, art galleries such as Art & Tonic, Artrovert, Kogo, and Tütar are displayed.

The participants of the 24th annual exhibition of the Estonian Artists' Association were selected by a jury consisting of Kaarel Eelma (exhibition designer), Madli Ehasalu (Art Hall project leader-curator), Indrek Köster (Eesti Artists' Association representative), Anna Mari Liivrand (Eesti Artists' Association representative) ja Jaan Manitski (art supporter).

