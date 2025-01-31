Hilkka Hiiop appointed new rector of Estonian Academy of the Arts

This Friday, Estonian conservator-restorer and EKA dean and professor Hilkka Hiiop was elected as the next rector of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

A total of 85 members of the electoral body participated in the vote. With 52 votes, Hiiop was elected rector of EKA in the first round of voting.

The electoral body consisted of members of the EKA Council and Senate, regular professors, department chairs, members of the EKA Student Council as well as representatives of Estonia's art community.

"EKA's new rector is a person with a deep understanding of the Academy of Arts," rector election committee chair Jüri Kermik commented Friday. "As a community, we look forward to seeing how the new rector will bring the academy, which is already in a prestigious position, to new heights."

Hilkka Hiiop, a professor in the Department of Cultural Heritage and Conservation, has served as dean of EKA's Faculty of Art and Culture since 2021. She was proposed as a candidate for rector by the Faculty of Art and Culture and members of the EKA Council.

Hiiop's five-year term as rector of EKA will begin on April 4, when she takes the oath of office before the EKA Council and Senate.

--

