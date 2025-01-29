X!

Art academy new rector candidates differ on political stances

The EKA main building in Kalamaja.
The EKA main building in Kalamaja. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) is set to elect a new rector this coming Friday, at a time when candidates debate whether the university should take political stances amid strong pro-Palestinian activism on campus.

Members of the electoral body will vote by secret ballot during the election meeting to pick the new rector, who will replace Mart Kalm, whose term is ending.

Any candidate who receives more than half of the votes will be elected, and the new rector's term will begin on April 4.

EKA rector candidates Hilkka Hiiop and Kirke Kangro have stated they support the pro-Palestinian political sentiments apparently prevalent among both students and staff at the academy, but they differ on how the university itself should take political stances.

Kangro, currently Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, supports the movement advocating for Palestinians at the institution and believes that the rector should not remain entirely detached from politics.

She said: "I think it is actually the rector's duty to represent their academy, and they cannot be completely apolitical, just as we definitely cannot suppress the political views of our members."

Kirke Kangro (left) and Hilkka Hiiop, the two EKA rector candidates still in the running, have already taken part in a head-to-head pre-election debate, pictured here. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The question is whether the academy should be constantly dealing with this, taking sides," Kangro went on.

She added that remaining apolitical would also constitute a political choice.

"Indeed, a [Wisława] Szymborska poem comes to mind, which, in my view, beautifully opens up the topic of politics."

"It goes: 'To be or not to be, that is the question. What kind of question? A political one,'" Kangro continued.

That said, the human rights aspect of the situation in Gaza was just that, a human rights issue, she noted.

"We should not overly politicize the support for human rights or the fact that our students sympathize with Palestinian victims," she continued.

Audience at the EKA rector candidates debate. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"[But] of course, I support the movement at EKA standing up for Palestinian victims," she said, qualifying that by adding: "At the same time, perhaps not all voices were included in the decision made in a small circle."

The other candidate, Hiiop, who is Dean of the Faculty of Art and Culture, said she, too, supports the pro-Palestinian sentiments seen at the university but believes an educational institution should refrain from taking sides.

"Institutionally, we do not and do not wish to take a particular stance. We aim to create a platform for diversity and freedom of thought," Hiiop said.

She suggested that universities, as academic entities, should take a distinct approach to these discussions.

"Perhaps universities, as academic entities, should indeed lead these debates and do so in a much more intelligent way than throwing mud through the media. And maybe they should at least provide a more objective perspective on what is happening in the world," she added.

Outgoing EKA rector Mart Kalm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

As to the question of whether the EKA community, backing Palestine as it generally does, might be disappointed with such a stance, she said: "That is a possibility, but any one community must also consider that there are other communities."

"It is important to instill in young people the understanding that there is a diversity of worldviews and that everyone must also consider and respect others," Hiiop added.

As to whether EKA itself should be apolitical, Hiiop said: "I honestly do not even see the possibility of what that would mean in today's society, where young people are deeply engaged with these issues."

Outgoing rector Kalm has said he is satisfied with both candidates but has advised them to refrain from political involvement.

"Regardless of the rector, every university is a platform for different ideas," Kalm said.

"All academy members have the right to their political views, and it is not the university's role to take political positions," he went on.

The election takes place this Friday.

EKA recently canceled the second part of a seminar due to be given by a visiting Israeli academic. The first half of the presentation had already been given at EKA.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Iida-Mai Einmaa.

