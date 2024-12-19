X!

Estonian Academy of Arts forms working group to discuss Israel cooperation

News
EKA rector Mart Kalm in an appearance on ETV's
EKA rector Mart Kalm in an appearance on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera." December 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) is forming a working group to discuss future plans regarding cooperation with Israeli universities, EKA communications director Laura Jüristo told ERR on Thursday.

In an interview on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday, EKA rector Mart Kalm said the university plans to thoroughly review the technical decision to terminate a contract with an Israeli lecturer.

According to Jüristo, EKA does not yet have a timeline in place for its review of the decision.

"The next steps involve conceptualizing further actions and forming a working group with the support offered by the ministry – activities that take time," she explained. "EKA is hoping for the opportunity to calmly make a decision – which ["Aktuaalne kaamera" news anchor] Margus Saar also expressed live yesterday."

Kalm also said on "Aktuaalne kaamera" that Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) had offered a hand to the university, promising that their ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide universities with advice on how to handle complex values-based issues, considering Estonia's universities have to date faced these challenges largely on their own.

"The issue lies largely in the fact that a technical decision has received a disproportionate amount of political attention," the rector said Wednesday.

"This is where I need to curb the enthusiasm of both celebrators and critics, because that contract was a relatively technical one in nature," he explained. "Erasmus+ student and faculty agreements are processed by international relations departments and don't ever hit the rector's desk. This was an unutilized contract that made no sense to maintain and then return funds to the state."

Workshop canceled

Last week, a curriculum director at the Estonian Academy of Arts informed students that the second part of a workshop by Jonathan Ventura, an associate professor at Israel's Shankar College, had been canceled, as EKA decided to sever ties with all Israeli universities.

The workshop had been scheduled for February.

In a statement issued Tuesday, EKA noted that it would consider convening a broad-based working group involving the Ministry of Education and Research and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the challenges of international learning in crisis countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:23

Estonian Academy of Arts forms working group to discuss Israel cooperation

16:56

Mark Lajal makes it to Australian Open qualifiers

16:31

Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin draw in Estonian chess championship game one

16:06

Estonian court detains persons suspected of violating international sanctions

15:55

Justice ministry wants to exempt cryptocurrency from officials' interests declarations

15:31

Expert: Henri Drell's G-League performance caught attention of Portland Trailblazers

15:12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

15:00

Piret Hartman: Regional coordinators to help curb regional inequality

14:38

Estonia's monthly minimum wage increasing to €886 in 2025

14:24

US ambassador's wife recreates Estonian textile artist's works in gingerbread

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

18.12

Estonia planning to make all one-year master's programs paid

18.12

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

18.12

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18.12

Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian archbishop Profittlich

18.12

Historian: EKA Israel decision understandable given the circumstances

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo