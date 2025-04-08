Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

Tallinn is processing plans for the new U.S.' new embassy complex in Estonia and construction is expected to begin in two years' time.

Tallinn City Government intends to adopt the detailed plan for the complex within the coming month.

"The plan is to hold a preliminary discussion as well, so it doesn't fall in the middle of summer. Of course, it depends on what proposals come in and how long their discussion takes, but the goal is to move toward enactment in the fall," Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Madle Lippus told ERR.

She said meetings have been held with U.S. officials who confirmed the United States is fully prepared to build the new embassy. Construction will begin in 2027.

The road (Väike-Ameerika tänav) next to the new U.S. embassy will be redesigned. Autor/allikas: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Väike-Ameerika tänav, next to the complex, will also be reconstructed. Pipes need replacing and Lippus said road will be redesigned at the same time. She said there is not expected to be an increase in traffic. The U.S. has expressed an interest in partly funding the work and improving the surrounding area.

"Since they understand that building an embassy there means a loss of public space for local residents, they want to invest in that, and Väike-Ameerika tänav is the part we are discussing. But the exact agreements will be made during the planning process," Lippus said.

Residents have already objected to the reduction of green space.

"Even though a large green area will disappear, we are actually adding quality public space there. Another project, for which an architectural competition has already been held and which is included in the city's budget strategy for design work next year, is Koidu Street," the deputy mayor said.

The new U.S. embassy building. The main entrance to the complex will be located on the corner of Suur-Ameerika and Toom-Kuninga. Source: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects is expected to design the embassy.

Lippus said the urban space around the embassy is important to the city and negotiations with the Americans have progressed well.

"We've also helped build a kind of bridge between the embassy and the local community, so the embassy can directly explain its security concerns, why it simply can't accommodate certain proposals," she said.

"So that it is not just us relaying those messages, but that a mutual understanding can develop between the embassy and the local community – well, I do not know if it can be called a shared understanding, perhaps not – but at least an awareness of each other's arguments," Lippus added.

The future U.S. embassy complex in Tallinn. Source: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Proposals and objections can still be submitted during the public discussion.

The complex's main building will be nine-storeys high with another two floors below ground. This means it will not be as high as the neighboring "super ministry." There will also be seven smaller buildings.

The U.S. embassy has previously told ERR that the new embassy is expected to be completed in 2030.

--

