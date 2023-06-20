USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

Artist’s impression of the planned U.S. Embassy development from Suur-Ameerika tänav, Tallinn.
Artist’s impression of the planned U.S. Embassy development from Suur-Ameerika tänav, Tallinn. Source: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects
The USA and Estonia on Tuesday signed a deal for a plot of land in Kesklinn on which the new American Embassy will be built in the coming years.

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Under Secretary for Administrative Affairs Olavi Seisonen signed the agreement officially marking the U.S. Government's purchase of land between Suur-Ameerika and Väike-Ameerika streets.

In a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kent said this is an important milestone for the project, which is currently in the detailed planning process with the City of Tallinn, as well as for U.S.-Estonia relations.

"This is a great moment in the over 100-year history of relations between the United States and Estonia. Our purchase of the land for a new U.S. embassy in Tallinn demonstrates our commitment to stand side-by-side with our Estonian partners as we work to protect our shared security, expand our economic ties, and enhance our cultural connections," Kent said in a statement.

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Under Secretary for Administrative Affairs Olavi Seisonen signing the agreement on June 20, 2023. Source: U.S. Embassy Tallinn.

He also reflected on the history of the current U.S. embassy location and its significance in U.S.-Estonian relations.

"Our current location on Kentmanni Street has served us well since we first entered the building in 1930. Though we were forced to leave in 1940, we never recognized the Soviet Union's illegal occupation of Estonia and maintained our relationship with the Republic of Estonia throughout the occupation. In 1992, we returned to the same building to demonstrate the continuity of the U.S.-Estonia relationship," Kent said.

"We are thankful to the Kentmanni community that has hosted us for so many years.  We look forward to joining the Uus Maailm community and having our new embassy located on two streets named 'America', thanks to the neighborhood heritage that dates back to the 19th century. We are committed to being a good neighbor and to using our new space to continue to grow and strengthen the U.S.-Estonia partnership."

Location of the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Editor: Helen Wright

