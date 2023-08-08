US High Representative to attend Tallinn OGP summit

Top United States diplomat Samantha Power is coming to Tallinn next month, for the open government summit to take place in the Estonian capital.

Power, who also heads up the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is taking part in the Tallinn Open Government Partnership (OGP) Summit in the fall.

Power said: "Open government is bigger than any individual. It is bigger than any administration. It is, and always will, depend on the people that a government and an administration and a leader of a country serve."

"And in their hands – in your hands – the OGP's future is very bright indeed," Power went on, addressing the OGP Community ahead of the summit.

The OGP summit takes place in Tallinn September 6-7 and Power will be in town for the event, also joining Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the closing-out panel alongside Estonian

She will also showcase Ukrainian national mobile app Diia, which connects approximately 19 million Ukrainians with over 120 government services and provides access to numerous digital documents. USAID has provided support for Diia's development.

The 8th OGP Global brings together heads of state and government, civil society and policymakers from around the world. The focus of the meeting will be on open government in the digital age, the role of technology in making governance and policy-making more transparent, and sustaining democracy.

USAID works in more than 100 countries worldwide promoting health, supporting stability, distributing humanitarian aid, stimulating innovation and partnerships, and empowering women and girls.

Power has led the organization for over two years.

Born in London, Power spent her childhood in Ireland before emigrating to the U.S., later becoming a citizen.

She began her career as a war correspondent, reporting from Kosovo, Rwanda, Sudan and Zimbabwe, among other countries, while from 2013 to 2017, she served as the Obama-Biden administration's representative to the UN, with the fight against the Ebola epidemic, ratifying the Paris climate agreement and supporting the development of a new international law to dismantle financial networks used by terrorist organization ISIS being among the highlights in this role.

Prior to that, Power served on the National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, and the Obama's Administration launched the OGP during that time

The OGP has grown from seven member states to 76 countries and 104 local jurisdictions, working alongside thousands of civil society organizations.

Power has also been recognized as one of Time's "100 Most Influential People," one of Foreign Policy's "Top 100 Global Thinkers," and by Forbes as one of the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women." In 2003, she won the Pulitzer Prize for Nonfiction.

