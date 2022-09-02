Government approves new two-year OGP Action Plan

News
State crest as a backdrop to a Stenbock House cabinet press conference.
State crest as a backdrop to a Stenbock House cabinet press conference. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Government has approved its Open Government Partnership (OGP) Action Plan for the next two-years. The latest two-year plan aims to "increase openness, transparency and social dialogue in the exercise of public power." Estonia is set to play a leading role in the OGP over the next twelve months, as it assumes the role of co-chair for one year, starting October 1.

The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is an international initiative launched in 2011 by former US President Barack Obama, which aims to "promote transparent, participatory, inclusive and accountable governance." The OGP currently has 76 members, with Estonia formally joining the initiative in April 2012.

"It is important, especially internationally, and a great sign of recognition, that Estonia has been chosen from amongst the 76 countries to lead this initiative," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

According to the government, the action plan for 2022-24 consists of five activities that, "will help to increase the co-creation and knowledge-based nature of policymaking to make Estonia a more innovative, trustworthy and people-centered country."

"For example, there are plans to develop a roadmap for open governance, (which will facilitate) more systematic moves towards co-created policymaking. (The plan) also aims to create measures to support public sector innovation in policymaking and to test new ideas and approaches."

Flagship projects created as a result of previous OGP Action Plans, include online platform "rahvaalgatus.ee," which enables users to propose initiatives which gather 1,000 or more signatures, to both national and local governments, and the "minuomavalitsus.ee" portal, which provides a "systematized overview of the state of local government services." The government also highlighted the development of numerous training programs focused on promoting inclusion and co-creation skills for civil servants, NGOs and local authorities.

During its term as co-chair of the OGP, Estonia wants to focus on co-creation.

"Firstly, during the co-chairing period, we want to introduce the principles and solutions of co-creation policymaking more widely, and to develop them further. Secondly, we want to make more active use of co-creation, also in the OGP's organizational processes." the government said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:41

Estonia ready to face Italy on Friday in Euro basketball championships

14:20

Isamaa leader: Universal service should cover companies

14:11

Estonia will not procure more mobile speed traps

13:42

Opinion: On Thatcher, and uncritical admiration for UK prime ministers

13:16

J. Molner Company first Estonian pharma firm to open US office

13:06

Wood industry: biomass shortage due to Ukraine war and bird nesting peace

12:39

PPA chief: Personnel drain may lead to cuts in service

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

12:01

Court: Dismissal of officers refusing vaccine was unlawful

11:36

Estonian women's football team take on France in World Cup Qualifier

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Lukas: 'Non-Estonian speakers should feel like full members of society'

01.09

Outgoing intelligence chief to get €11,500 per month at new post

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: