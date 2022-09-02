Government approves new two-year OGP Action Plan

The Estonian Government has approved its Open Government Partnership (OGP) Action Plan for the next two-years. The latest two-year plan aims to "increase openness, transparency and social dialogue in the exercise of public power." Estonia is set to play a leading role in the OGP over the next twelve months, as it assumes the role of co-chair for one year, starting October 1.

The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is an international initiative launched in 2011 by former US President Barack Obama, which aims to "promote transparent, participatory, inclusive and accountable governance." The OGP currently has 76 members, with Estonia formally joining the initiative in April 2012.

"It is important, especially internationally, and a great sign of recognition, that Estonia has been chosen from amongst the 76 countries to lead this initiative," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

According to the government, the action plan for 2022-24 consists of five activities that, "will help to increase the co-creation and knowledge-based nature of policymaking to make Estonia a more innovative, trustworthy and people-centered country."

"For example, there are plans to develop a roadmap for open governance, (which will facilitate) more systematic moves towards co-created policymaking. (The plan) also aims to create measures to support public sector innovation in policymaking and to test new ideas and approaches."

Flagship projects created as a result of previous OGP Action Plans, include online platform "rahvaalgatus.ee," which enables users to propose initiatives which gather 1,000 or more signatures, to both national and local governments, and the "minuomavalitsus.ee" portal, which provides a "systematized overview of the state of local government services." The government also highlighted the development of numerous training programs focused on promoting inclusion and co-creation skills for civil servants, NGOs and local authorities.

During its term as co-chair of the OGP, Estonia wants to focus on co-creation.

"Firstly, during the co-chairing period, we want to introduce the principles and solutions of co-creation policymaking more widely, and to develop them further. Secondly, we want to make more active use of co-creation, also in the OGP's organizational processes." the government said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!