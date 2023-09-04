Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

More than 2,000 high-level visitors are to descend on Tallinn this week, to take part in two separate summits in the Telliskivi and harbor areas of town.

These will include heads of state and government, government ministers and other politicians, business-people and representatives of NGOs and of international organizations, from over 80 countries.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will be keeping particularly busy in hosting and taking part in a variety of different events, both in conjunction with the Tallinn Digital Summit on Tuesday, and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) summit which follows on the Wednesday and Thursday.

Tallinn Digital Summit, Tuesday, September 5

The Tallinn Digital Summit takes place annually at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Estonia and assembles top politicians, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs and the academic and tech communities, and aims to draw attention to the importance of changes in the digital field the impact of these changes on the economy, society, people and nation states.

"Tallinn Digital Summit will focus more broadly on the question of how technology can support democracies," the prime minister said, ahead of that event.

"Among other things, this time we will focus on drawing lessons from Ukraine's experience, and how it is possible to effectively provide digital services to citizens under the most trying of circumstances," Kallas went on, via a government office press release.

The prime minister will take part in the digital summit opening ceremony of the, with her opening speech commencing a little after 9 a.m.

Both the opening and the day's events can be viewed here.

Tallinn Open Government Partnership (OGP), Wednesday, September 6- Thursday, September 7

The 8th OGP Global brings together heads of state and government, civil society and policymakers from around the world. The focus of the meeting will be on open government in the digital age, the role of technology in making governance and policy-making more transparent, and sustaining democracy.

This year's summit takes place at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel), so parking options in that area will be limited on the Tuesday, and traffic may be subject to regulation by the authorities during that time.

The prime minister said of this summit that: "In order to overcome the unforeseen and the challenging, we require a strong civil society. It is leaving it too late to create dialogue and cooperation, once there is a crisis present. Conversely, this must be part of the actual crisis plan. Estonia's transparent e-governance and close cooperation with a free community stand out globally, so we have a lot of valuable experience to pass on."

The OGP summit is taking place within the framework of Estonia's co-chairing of the OGP itself, a role which Estonia took on in October last year.

The prime minister will be joined by top U.S. diplomat Samantha Power, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the OGP summit final panel discussion on Thursday, September 7, at the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) in Tallinn.

Samantha Power is to attend the OGP Summit in Tallinn. Source: Government Office

Finland's former finance minister and current European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and journalist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa are also taking part in the panel, starting at 4:30 p.m. and which can be viewed here on the day.

Traffic will be regulated on Telliskivi and environs during the OGP summit and parking will be limited during that time; the summit's venue map is here.

Traffic restrictions likely Tuesday to Thursday inclusive

Owing to the large number of attendees and participants, temporary traffic restrictions or delay, on top of those already being experienced in the capital are expected this week, particularly in and around Tallinn Airport, in the vicinity of major hotels in the city center, and in the areas round the two main venues to be used, the Telliskivi Creative City

The government office asks Tallinn residents and road users to observe temporary road signs and directions from officials Tuesday through Thursday.

The prime minister's scheduled bilateral sideline meetings at both summits, Tuesday through to Thursday included those with European Commission Content Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and with the prime ministers of North Macedonia, Kosovo, the Seychelles and Cape Verde, and she will be hosting an official dinner on the Tuesday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!