Estonia takes on Open Government Partnership co-chair role

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop at the OGP handover ceremony in Rome in October 2022.
State Secretary Taimar Peterkop at the OGP handover ceremony in Rome in October 2022. Source: Government Office
Estonia is taking over as co-chair of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) ahead of Tallinn hosting the organization's global summit next year, and at a time of an unstable global security situation.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, representing Estonia at the handover ceremony in Rome, said that: "What makes the open governance partnership unique is its basic principle, whereby changes are initiated and implemented in cooperation between the state and local governments and civil society organizations."

"The crises of recent years – Covid and Russia's aggression in Ukraine, as well as a worsening situation with regard to climate changes – are demonstration that living in crisis times is a new reality, one which we must be constantly ready for. On this basis, we also have to review our daily ways of operating," Peterkop added, per a government office press release.

Estonia's mandate lasts for one year, and is shared with Annabel Cruz, director of Uruguay's Institute for Communication and Development (ICD) who will be representing civil society.

The leadership will follow strategic goals chosen to be completed by April, for instance the fighting of corruption, supporting civil liberties and promoting better digital governance.

Cruz said: "When governments and civil society organizations work together to solve problems, they create more comprehensive solutions, while the outcomes are significantly better for citizens."

"I am delighted to be joining up with Estonian reformers to help them boost the strength, capacity and sustainability of the Open Government Partnership around the world," Cruz continued.

Aidan Eyakuze of Tanzania is outgoing co-chair representing civil society.

Estonia has been part of the OGP since 2011, was chosen to lead by the other member states and civil society representatives in the organization, mainly thanks to work Estonia has done in increasing the transparency and inclusiveness of policy-making, the government office says.

Estonia's digital and tech prowess and commitment to democratic principles were also factors.

The eighth OGP global summit takes place in Tallinn next year.

The OGP's philosophy is such that open government is more accessible, more responsive, and more accountable to citizens, while improving the relationship between the populace and their government has long-term, exponential benefits for all, the organization says on its website.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

