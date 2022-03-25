Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering

News
{{1648212720000 | amCalendar}}
Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Weekly Eesti Ekspress writes that the prosecution has brought official suspicions against Swedbank Estonia and its former board members of involvement in money laundering in the volume of over €100 million. The bank reports that the suspicions concern transactions made in 2014-2016.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has brought suspicions of facilitating money laundering against Priit Perens (CEO of Swedbank Estonia in 2008-2015), Robert Kitt (member of the board 2011-2019, successor of Perens as CEO), Ulla Illison (member of the board 2011-2017, head of customer service), Heiki Raadik (member of the board 2011-2017), Vaiko Tammeväli (member of the board 2011-2019, director of corporate banking), Rait Pallo (member of the board 2011-2017, head of credit and operational risk), Kaie Metsla (member of the board 2015-2019, director of private banking), Toomas Tuulin (former head of the anti-money laundering department) and Aleksei Averson (former account manager).

"Yes, law enforcement has gotten in touch with me," Priit Perens told the weekly, adding that it is too soon to comment before more details are revealed. The former CEO said that he always made his decisions based on the law and supervision norms and following advice from experts.

Perens' successor Robert Kitt said that while suspicions have been brought, he believes he has done nothing wrong. "It is true that investigative organs have contacted me regarding my work at Swedbank in 2011-2019," Kitt said.

Kitt also said that it is too soon to comment in greater detail and assured that he always followed the law and the recommendations of the watchdog in his work. "During the three years since I left Swedbank, external and internal audits have found no violations," he added.

The Central Criminal Police has been investigating Swedbank since 2019, with episodes of money laundering in question tied to former Russian open governance minister Mikhail Abyzov who has been found guilty and sentenced to prison for embezzling four million rubles. The transactions in question total over €100 million and took place in 2014-2016.

Eesti Ekspress' information suggests no former Swedbank board member has admitted wrongdoing.

Suspicions against Swedbank leaders do not suggest they personally profited from facilitating money laundering, with sources suggesting that some board members did not know who Abyzov was, while others served on a committee that discussed opening non-resident accounts. Money tied to Abyzov passed through the bank through a network of various companies.

The Office of the Prosecutor General told ERR that suspicions have been brought but added that no further details can be divulged at this time. The investigation is headed by public prosecutor Sigrid Nurm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Market price of electricity to fall 61 percent to €61.9 on Saturday

17:04

Newly trilingual school psychologist hotline seeing higher numbers of calls

16:51

Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

16:32

Meelis Kiili: What is to be done and who is to blame?

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

16:10

Minister: Estonia's cultural sector awaiting mask mandate repeal

15:52

Expert: West taking Estonia more seriously on security than ever before

15:08

Estonia far off from needing to build refugee camps, says ministry official

14:46

Belgian defense chief visit highlights security commitment to the region

13:51

Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.03

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

09:11

ERR in Mykolaiv: Villagers shared intel on Russian forces

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

24.03

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

10:46

Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

24.03

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

24.03

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: