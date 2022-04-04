Nordea Pank to continue expansion, offer 200 new jobs this year

News
Nordea debit card. Photo is illustrative.
Nordea debit card. Photo is illustrative. Source: Nordea Pank
News

Finnish-owned financial group Nordea's Estonian subsidiary is continuing its expansion plans in cooperation with the Foreign Investment Center of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency and intends to create an additional 200 new jobs this year.

"We're very grateful that we were able to successfully grow and support our Nordic clients without incident last year as well," Tiina Käsi, country senior executive at Nordea Estonia, said according to a press release on Monday. "This was made possible thanks to the trust of our clients and owners as well as Estonia's innovative and flexible business environment."

Käsi also noted that the Estonian branch's team, which has expanded to nearly 900 people as the company has continued to grow over the past five years, includes employees of 40 different ethnicities.

"Nordea's expansion confirms that Estonia remains a safe and reliable country in foreign investors' eyes," said Joonas Vänto, director of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency's Foreign Investment Center.

Vänto also highlighted the efforts of Finnish foreign representative Pilvi Hämäläinen and Tallinn investor consultant Toomas Meltsas in particular in bringing the investments into Nordea's expansion in Estonia to fruition.

As Nordea's financial crime prevention units continue to grow, but there is a lack of employees with money laundering prevention experience on the market, Nordea partnered with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences (EUAS) to organize the first basic money laundering prevention course, which included both theory and practice elements.

Nordea Estonia plans to create an additional 200 new jobs this year, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Estonian state, Tallink sign contract to charter ship for refugee housing

17:16

NATO division in Estonia would require expanded HQ, units

16:41

Coronavirus update: 129 patients, 427 new cases, 1 death

16:31

Sikkut to head parliament's anti-corruption committee

16:10

Estonian foreign minister urges sanctions targeting Russian energy sector

16:03

Minister: LNG terminal would allow giving up Russian gas by fall

15:43

Marleen Mülla bests own pole vault personal best to set new Estonian record

14:41

Nordea Pank to continue expansion, offer 200 new jobs this year

14:05

Kontaveit, Kanepi both rise in WTA rankings

13:42

Isamaa would borrow a billion euros a year to cover election promises

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.04

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia

03.04

Estonia lifts coronavirus mask restriction on Sunday Updated

08:38

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

10:19

Russian oligarch-owned business continues to earn millions in Estonia

08:05

Estonia's president, PM call for action over 'horrific' Russian war crimes

10:43

Eesti Gaas: Not clear how ruble payments to be made to Gazprom

13:14

EDF commander: We are becoming more like Israel, in current situation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: