Clocks in Estonia move forward one hour on Sunday

Readers are reminded that the clocks go forward in Estonia this weekend, the last Sunday in March, marking the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Europe.

At 3 a.m. Estonian time on Sunday, March 27, the clocks go forward one hour, making it automatically 4 a.m.

The clocks will go forward one hour at exactly the same time across the EU's three time zones, and in Europe as a whole.

DST ends at 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, when the clocks go back again, by one hour.

While lifting the practice of changing the clocks has been discussed at EU level has been touted many times in the past, no change has been made.

Following a recent vote at the U.S. Senate, DST is set to remain in place - the U.S went on DST earlier this month - across America's six time zones (including Alaska and Hawaii), though this is subject to another vote at the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Arguments in favor of DST are that energy consumption will be lower, since it will in practice often still be light when people go to bed, while during winter the clocks moving back means the mornings will not be as dark as they otherwise would have been, which, it is argued, can help to reduce road traffic accidents during rush hour.

Arguments against changing the clocks tend to question the veracity of the above claims, and also point to alleged costs to business etc.

Sunrise and sunset times in Tallinn are here, in Tartu, here, Narva's is here, and in Pärnu, here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!