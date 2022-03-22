Road, scooter accidents rose in 2021 in Estonia

Road accidents caused by human error rose by 15 percent - 200 more - last year after a new methodology was introduced which included those caused by scooters. At the same time, fewer people died in traffic accidents.

There were 1,568 traffic accidents last year, data from Statistics Estonia show.

The highest number occurred in June and July, 221 and 218, respectively, while the lowest were in February and March, which both recorded 65 accidents.

Transport Administration expert Villu Vane told ERR that accidents involving light vehicles, such as electric scooters, were included in the statistics for the first time.

"Excluding light traffic last year, there were fewer accidents and fewer injuries," he said. "Broadly speaking, last year was a little better than the year before, but unfortunately, the change was very small. Over the last five years, the situation has been fairly stable."

Last year, there were 221 accidents involving electric scooters and 75 percent - 166 - were crashes involving only one vehicle. Vane said in eight instances scooters collided with pedestrians.

Deaths falling steadily

Last year, 55 people died in road accidents, compared to 60 in 2020. The highest number of deaths occurred in the summer months with, nine occurring in August, eight in June and seven in July.

There were 40 fatal accidents last year, which is 16 less than in 2020 and 16 included drunk drivers.

In total, there were 70 accidents involving drunk drivers which is half as many is in 2020.

Overall, 1,768 people were injured in road accidents, which is almost 200 more than in 2020.

Vane said the national target for 2025 is to have an average death toll of less than 40 over three years. "In reality, it was 55 at the end of last year.

Vane said Estonia's goal is to have a three-year average of under 40 deaths by 2025. Last year's target was 48.

