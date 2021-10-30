Clocks go back one hour on Sunday

The clocks go back one hour in Estonia from 4 a.m. Sunday, October 31.

The extra hour in bed Sunday morning takes place as Estonia, and EU member states as a whole, switch to winter time, lasting through until Sunday, March 27 2022, when the clocks again go forward one hour.

This year is the latest the clocks could possibly have gone back, since this is always done on the last Sunday of October, which also happens to be the last day of the month.

--

