ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecutor's Office launched criminal investigation into Swedbank ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Swedbank ATM in Estonia.
Swedbank ATM in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

This July, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Central Criminal Police launched a criminal investigation into Swedbank in order to investigate potential money laundering and the potential submission of false information to financial supervision authorities.

According to current information, Estonia may have been used as a transit country in a money laundering scheme, Office of the Prosecutor General spokesperson Kairi Küngas told ERR.

State Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm said that they are cooperating both internally and internationally in the money laundering investigation.

"Thus far, investigating authorities have worked on big data, submitted letters rogatory to other countries, and cooperated closely with the Financial Supervision Authority (FSA)," Nurm added.

No allegations have yet been made in the current stage of the investigation.

Estonia's Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) also announced on Tuesday that it launched misdemeanor proceedings against Swedbank in connection with issues uncovered earlier this year following supervisory procedures into verifying anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

The financial watchdog noted that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities in Sweden and the other Baltic countries, indicating that financial supervision authorities are coordinating their activities as well as sharing intelligence and assessments with one another.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbankmoney launderingcentral criminal policeoffice of the prosecutor general


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

09:48

Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage

09:22

Prosecutor's Office launched criminal investigation into Swedbank

08:51

5,000 still without electricity on Tuesday night

08:06

Challenger 2 tanks arrive at Tapa

29.10

Nearly 400 corruption crimes registered in 2018, many in state sector

29.10

What the Papers Say: Tallinn Transport trip to China and RT attacks

29.10

Helme: We've found a candidate for IT minister

29.10

Prosecutor general: I will not argue with politicians

29.10

Swedbank Estonia: Initiation of sanction process logical course of events

29.10

Poll: Support for EU membership at 74 percent

29.10

Seeder: Pension reform bill complete

29.10

Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

29.10

USAID index highlights Estonian civil society organizations as role models

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: