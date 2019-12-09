Swedbank Group restructuring, Helo Meigas among those to leave

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
A Swedbank branch in Estonia.
A Swedbank branch in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Swedbank announced on Monday that it is establishing a new organizational structure on the group level in order to clarify governance at the bank, and among those to leave will be chief risk officer (CRO) Helo Meigas and head of Baltic banking Charlotte Elsnitz.

The changes, which will be aimed at creating simpler and clearer decision-making structures, are to facilitate the realization of the bank's strategy, the bank said in a press release on Monday.

Meigas, who worked at the bank since 2004, when it still operated in Estonia as Hansapank, was the only Estonian to work in the Swedish banking group's management. She had served as CFO since June 2016.

As of Monday, Gunilla Domeij Hallros will fill in as acting CRO, while Jon Lidefelt will serve as acting head of Baltic banking. Recruitment for their permanent replacements is already ongoing, as is recruitment for a new head of communications, who will have a seat on the group executive committee.

As a result of the merger of the bank's product units, Leif Karlsson, the current head of group lending and payments, will leave the bank during the first quarter of next year.

The total number of members of the bank's group management will be reduced from 17 to 14 in the course of the changes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

swedbank
