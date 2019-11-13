ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finance minister: Russian special services used Swedbank to sway states ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) announcing the coalition approval of the 2020 state budget, flanked by finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) announcing the coalition approval of the 2020 state budget, flanked by finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
News

Russian special services have used Swedbank for destabilizing several countries, Estonia's Finance Minister Martin Helme told Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri in an interview.

Helme argued in the interview that money laundering took place as a result of conscientious choices of Swedbank, as it was unclear in the risk management procedures who exactly bears responsibility, Postimees reported.

"One thing that we are not satisfied with is the fact that Swedbank didn't tell the truth to the Financial Supervision Authority. They either withheld information or provided misleading information. I cannot say whether they did it because they refused to believe it or it was a conscientious choice. Fact is that Swedbank was not honest with the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the era of the previous management, and this is a serious problem," Helme said.

The Estonian minister added that under the new management the attitude of Swedbank has improved.

Helme also indicated a wish of Estonia to get money from the fines to be potentially imposed by the United States into the Estonian state coffers.

"We see ourselves as the main victim, hence we believe that when this ends with penalties it would be logical for a substantial part of it to be given to Estonia," he said.

Furthermore, the minister described the choice of clients by Swedbank as problematic. 

"To be frank, many of them were oligarchs with a suspicious background, some of whom were allegedly under international sanctions," Helme said, adding that links to Russian special services and terrorism have been discovered in the Swedbank inquiry.

Swedbank declined to comment on the utterances by Helme when asked by Dagens Industri.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

swedbankmartin helme
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:52

SDE MP: Järvik would violate Riigikogu rules by missing committee meeting

19:14

What the papers say: Minority government Christmas wish, Tallinn bus 66

18:58

Haapsalu in partnership with Japanese city of Kaga

18:33

Startup Estonia: Startups struggling with shortage of talent

18:11

Gallery: Bear caught in Valga sent back to Russia

17:46

Paper: More Estonian construction workers returning from Finland

17:10

Paper: Other parties to PRIA scandal were minister's childhood friends

16:52

ERR to livestream two-day integration conference from Thursday, 10.00 a.m.

16:22

Finance minister: Russian special services used Swedbank to sway states

15:49

Support for Reform Party exceeds 35 percent

15:29

Helle-Moonika Helme: Kaja Kallas has burned all her bridges

15:20

Luik: Europe's defence initiatives must be open to strategic partners

14:51

No police investigation into deaths of two Finns on Tallink cruise ship

14:38

Committee formed to investigate minister of rural affairs

14:18

Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020

13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: