ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Swedbank services experiencing disruptions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Swedbank logo.
Swedbank logo. Source: ERR
News

Swedbank has been experiencing some issues with its banking services, and is working to resolve the problems, the bank says. The bank has also said it is conducting scheduled overnight work starting Wednesday night, which could cause additional disruption.

Ede Raagmets, Head of Swedbank's Customer Services Division, told ERR Wednesday that various banking services have been hit by temporary glitches.

According to online portal Delfi (link in Estonian) the problems included out of service cash machines, failed online payments and issues with logging in online, as reported by customers.

"We are actively working to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause," Raagmets said.

The bank also said on its own website that scheduled IT maintenance work may cause malfunctions with its electronic channels from Wednesday night, through to Thursday morning, from midnight to 4.30 a.m.

The expected problems were with the same areas as above - bankcards and online banking.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

swedbankonline bankingbanking in estoniaatms
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:55

Pressure for places at Tallinn's 'elite' schools is increasing

15:29

Lüganuse municipality approves new principal for Kiviõli High School

15:04

Swedbank services experiencing disruptions

14:31

20 TÜK clinic heads prioritize finding new leader for hospital

13:59

Tax Board: Some residents do not need to file tax returns

13:38

Tallinn mayor defends Kremlin-linked TV deal following secret service raids

13:14

Prime minister talks European Green Deal with Ursula von der Leyen

12:48

Law amendment may also make wine bottles returnable

12:23

Reimbursing sick leave from day one would cost €20 million

11:58

Rally Sweden to go ahead despite mild winter

11:27

Cooperation deal fails between Tallinn, Helsinki transport ticket project

11:04

Estonian, Latvian security services raid suspected EU sanctions evaders

10:31

Ratas: Estonia wants employment of oil shale sector considered in EU budget

10:22

Survey shows harassment at Estonian universities not dealt with adequately

09:47

Paper: Isamaa voters polled prefer coalition with Reform to current lineup

09:28

Paper: Arctic voyage plans floated for Admiral Bellingshausen

08:47

Foreign minister in Washington for religious freedom alliance event

08:22

February 24 broadcasts to include visually and hearing impaired versions

04.02

Paper: EKRE pharma bill explanatory remarks similar to 2018 Reform version

04.02

Temperatures low enough to start Otepää artificial snow production

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: