Swedbank services experiencing disruptions

Swedbank has been experiencing some issues with its banking services, and is working to resolve the problems, the bank says. The bank has also said it is conducting scheduled overnight work starting Wednesday night, which could cause additional disruption.

Ede Raagmets, Head of Swedbank's Customer Services Division, told ERR Wednesday that various banking services have been hit by temporary glitches.

According to online portal Delfi (link in Estonian) the problems included out of service cash machines, failed online payments and issues with logging in online, as reported by customers.

"We are actively working to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause," Raagmets said.

The bank also said on its own website that scheduled IT maintenance work may cause malfunctions with its electronic channels from Wednesday night, through to Thursday morning, from midnight to 4.30 a.m.

The expected problems were with the same areas as above - bankcards and online banking.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!