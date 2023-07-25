September's OGP Global Summit preliminary program made public

The OGP summit runs September 6-7, with side events taking place both before and after those dates.
The OGP summit runs September 6-7, with side events taking place both before and after those dates.
The eight edition of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) summit, to be held in early September, is set to feature nearly 50 debates and discussions across eight stages, focusing on anti-corruption, civic space and participation therein, climate, digital technologies, justice, and democratic resilience.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, also the OGP Government co-chair, says the summit's themes are of particular importance for Estonia.

"Recent years have demonstrated how important the role of civil society is in tackling crises," he said.

"In the spirit of co-creation, it is encouraging to see that so many people – more than 50 countries and NGOs – contributed to the development of the program," Peterkop went on, via a government office press release.

In addition to the thematic discussions, the summit is to provide various opportunities for sharing experiences and networking, via, for instance, workshops, consultations, and meetings.

The OGP Summit program is based on issues raised during the preparation of the OGP Strategy 2023-2028 and the Co-Presidents' Action Plan, the government office says.

IT has been developed based on the OGP principle, which places cross-cutting cooperation with all stakeholders at the heart of inclusive processes, the government office says.

More than 2,000 governmental representatives, leaders of civil society organizations, and policy-makers from around the world are awaited at the event.

The initial agenda was published in May and was open to all suggestions and feedback.

A more detailed event agenda will subsequently be published in early August, while a community day for OGP contact points and NGOs is planned for September 5, the day before the summit's official start.

Registration for side events, to be held September 4 and September 8, is open until July 31, here.

The summit itself takes place September 6-7.

Estonia joined the OGP in 2012.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

