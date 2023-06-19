Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop will remain in office for another term

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) suggested that Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop continue in his position. Peterkop's second five-year term begins in December.

According to Kallas, Peterkop's first term as state secretary was marked by crises and a security situation that was unprecedented.

"The secretary of state plays a crucial role in these processes because they must ensure that all government agencies work cohesively on solutions. All of this effort must continue over the next few years, which is why I have proposed that Peterkop remain as secretary of state," she explained.

The secretary of state is in charge of organizing the work of the government and heads the Government Office. The secretary of state prepares the agenda for each government sitting and takes part in sittings with the right to speak.

They ensure that the draft legal acts of the government are in conformity with the Constitution and other legislation, and co-signs all government regulations and orders as well as the minutes of government sittings. The secretary of state also heads the work of the selection board of top executives in the civil service.

Peterkop was appointed secretary of state in December 2018. Between 2015 and 2017, he served as director of the Information System Authority (RIA) and deputy secretary general for legal and administrative affairs at the defense ministry.

Peterkop holds a doctorate in law from the University of Tartu as well as a master's degree in strategic leadership from the U.S. Army War College.

The secretary of state is appointed by the prime minister for a five-year term. Peterkop's second term starts on December 10.

