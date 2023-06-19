Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop will remain in office for another term

News
Taimar Peterkop.
Taimar Peterkop. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) suggested that Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop continue in his position. Peterkop's second five-year term begins in December.

According to Kallas, Peterkop's first term as state secretary was marked by crises and a security situation that was unprecedented.

"The secretary of state plays a crucial role in these processes because they must ensure that all government agencies work cohesively on solutions. All of this effort must continue over the next few years, which is why I have proposed that Peterkop remain as secretary of state," she explained.

The secretary of state is in charge of organizing the work of the government and heads the Government Office. The secretary of state prepares the agenda for each government sitting and takes part in sittings with the right to speak. 
They ensure that the draft legal acts of the government are in conformity with the Constitution and other legislation, and co-signs all government regulations and orders as well as the minutes of government sittings. The secretary of state also heads the work of the selection board of top executives in the civil service. 

Peterkop was appointed secretary of state in December 2018. Between 2015 and 2017, he served as director of the Information System Authority (RIA) and deputy secretary general for legal and administrative affairs at the defense ministry.

Peterkop holds a doctorate in law from the University of Tartu as well as a master's degree in strategic leadership from the U.S. Army War College.

The secretary of state is appointed by the prime minister for a five-year term. Peterkop's second term starts on December 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:59

Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival exhibition opens in Tallinn

20:26

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

19:37

Watch: 'Women's rights are human rights' discussion

19:00

Three fires extinguished in Lääne, Ida-Viru Counties

19:00

Eurovision star Alika to perform at this year's Tartu City Day concert

18:30

Climate Minister appoints Aveliina Helm as science advisor

18:09

Rescue Board issues bonfire advice ahead of Midsummer's Day

18:00

Building nuclear plant would increase need for police and rescue workers

17:30

Riigikogu votes to raise alcohol and tobacco excise duties

17:15

Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop will remain in office for another term

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

18.06

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

11:37

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

18.06

Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: