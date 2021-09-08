President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is starting a state visit to Kenya on Thursday, which will be the last state visit of her term of office, which ends next month.

Business diplomacy and improving Estonian companies' interests in Africa, a theme which Kaljulaid has focused on a lot during her presidency, will be at the center of the visit

The visit is also the first official visit of an Estonian head of state to an African nation, the president's office says.

Kristel Engman, of the president's office foreign department, said: "[Kenyan capital] Nairobi is the heart of Africa's economic life, and several Estonian companies want to extend their reach there. Business diplomacy has been strongly in focus for five years. For our companies, it's a flying start, opening the doors, in some sense."

In addition, she said that Kenya is one of the main diplomatic centers of Africa - there are the headquarters of several international agencies.

"But the cooperation between the two countries and sharing our experience is also important. Kenya has been interested in our education, e-governance and digital experience," Engman continued.

In the region strategy of Africa confirmed for 2020-2030, it is said that Estonia is planning to open an embassy in Nairobi, but the Foreign Ministry had nothing to say about it more precisely.

The state visit lasts from this Thursday to Saturday, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) and the chairman of the Riigikogu's foreign committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) are accompanying the president.

The business delegation program starts on Wednesday, and the delegation is led by the Economic Development Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Communication Sille Kraam. There will also be an Estonia-Kenya business forum taking place in Nairobi.

Kaljulaid has carried out six official state visits during her term of office: To Finland, Croatia, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia and Kuwait. Before Alar Karis is sworn in, Kaljulaid will also visit Sweden, Germany and Italy and participate in the General Assembly of the UN.

A state visit is the most formal form of bilateral relations. In a typical year the President of Estonia generally travels on one or two official state visits and hosts an equal number.

President Kaljulaid will return to Estonia on Sunday. She leaves office on October 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:53

Gallery: Thousands of sunflowers blooming in Tapa municipality

16:24

Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

16:03

Postimees sees no conflict of interest in funding MS Estonia expedition

15:57

Developers worried over document procedure delays in Tallinn

15:32

Expert: Electricity prices will remain high for some time

15:22

Justice minister on classified documents: Unfinished work must be done

15:15

Jürgen Ligi: Riigikogu role in processing state budget must not grow

14:58

Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

14:26

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

14:19

Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

13:48

Private Estonia wreck dive not challenging current, official investigation

13:23

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

12:53

Tallinn deputy mayor denies criminal investigation false statement charges

12:24

Kiik: It is more responsible for me to continue in office than to resign

12:02

Three-year renovation of Tallinn's Skoone Bastion begins

11:49

Gallery: Over a thousand candidates to run in Tallinn at local elections

11:21

State could be hiding millions of documents intended for the public

10:59

Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

10:23

Record number of domestic tourists accommodated in July

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

07.09

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

07.09

Estonia plans to 'borrow' Janssen vaccines from EU countries

07.09

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

07.09

Education ministry taking former minister Mailis Reps to court

07.09

T1 mall put up for auction again with €65 million starting price

07.09

Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: