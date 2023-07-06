Estonia joins OECD Development Assistance Committee

Estonia has joined an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) committee which aims at better development coordination across the organization's 38 member states.

Estonia became the 32nd member of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (OECD-DAC) on Tuesday.

The OECD-DAC is a forum which aims to coordinate and improve the quality of the development cooperation policies of member countries and their implementation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mariin Ratnik, the Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs, said that the development: "Reflects the outstanding work we have done over the last few decades and that our expertise in these areas is internationally recognized and sought after."

Accession to the DAC will further raise the levels of quality and professionalism in the field of development cooperation in Estonia as a whole, the ministry says.

Estonia's official development assistance exceeded the €190-million mark in 2022, kaing up 0.54 percent of GNP and a marked rise on 2021, due to funding provided to Ukraine.

Estonia's bilateral development cooperation is concentrated on the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) region as well as on some African nations.

Its main focus is passing on Estonia's experience in implementing reforms to countries which are facing challenges similar to those which Estonia has overcome in its recent history, the ministry says.

Key areas include the development of democracy and the rule of law, digital transition, innovation, gender equality, access to education and support for economic development.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Estonia assists developing countries via international organizations such as the World Bank, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, as well as the EU and the UN.

Estonia has been a member of the OECD since 2010. Its accession to the DAC will increase the country's global influence and visibility, the foreign ministry adds, and promote Estonia's ability to launch projects in cooperation with other major donors

The DAC was first set up in 1961, when it was known as the Development Assistance Group.

In October 2020, then-President Kersti Kaljulaid launched a bid to be next OECD secretary general, withdrawing her candidacy the following spring.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!