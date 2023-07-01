Minna-Liina Lind takes up post of undersecretary for global affairs

On July 1, Minna-Liina Lind will assume the role of Undersecretary for Global Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she previously worked as ambassador for human rights and migration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that Minna-Liina Lind is well suited for the position of undersecretary for global affairs because of her experience and strong background.

"Minna-Liina Lind has completed several foreign assignments and has considerable management experience and experience in carrying out large international projects – all of these skills and experiences will certainly benefit her in her new position," the minister said.

"Global issues have been at the heart of my work in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I see many opportunities for Estonia to be a leader in international initiatives," Lind said, adding that Estonia taking over as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition today offers one such opportunity.

Lind has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2004. She has worked on UN issues both in the policy planning department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the permanent mission of Estonia to the United Nations.

As deputy permanent representative of Estonia to the UN, she was responsible for the UN Security Council campaign from 2014–2018. From 2010 to 2014, Lind was a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She graduated from the University of Tartu School of Law and holds a master's degree in International and European Union Law from Heidelberg University. She is also a graduate of the Estonian School of Diplomacy.

