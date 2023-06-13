Estonian FM: We need more cyber diplomats in Estonia and beyond

Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Raigo Pajula
The world needs more cyber diplomats and diplomacy to counter the increase in attacks in cyberspace, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Speaking at the fourth Tallinn Summer School of Cyber Diplomacy, the minister said that boosting capabilities is an existential issue.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has once again shown that cyberattacks have become an integral part of the way Russia wages war. Malicious cyber operations targeting critical infrastructure – for example, public e-services, banking systems or hospitals – cannot be justified and they are in complete violation of international law," Tsahkna said, adding that this is why it was important to continue developing cyber diplomacy capabilities.

To ensure responsible behavior and the overall stability of cyberspace, we need more cyber diplomats in Estonia and beyond, he said.

Diplomats, researchers, and experts specializing in cyber topics from 43 countries are attending the event.

The summer school is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the European Commission (INTPA), e-Governance Academy (eGA) and ESTDEV.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

