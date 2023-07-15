Six-month Euribor rate remains just under 4 percent

The six-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) rate has risen to just under the four-percent mark in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the Euribor six-month stood at 3.945 percent, unchanged on a week earlier.

The Euribor is a pan-European interbank interest rate which European banks use when lending money to each other. It is published by the European Money Markets Institute.

One day before, the six-month Euribor reached its peak of recent years, at 3.955 percent.

From 2015 to June last year, the six-month Euribor had been below zero. Its all-time peak (5.448 percent) came in 2008, following the arrival of the economic crash of those years. Prior to that, the six-month rate had run in the 2-5 percent range.

The three-month Euribor rate meanwhile rose to 3.663 percent on Thursday, from 3.657 percent on Wednesday, though still down on its peak of recent years, posted Tuesday (3,2,672 percent).

The 12-month Euribor fell to 4.174 percent on Thursday, from 4.191 percent a day earlier.

Again, this was just below the record level of 4.193 percent, posted a week ago.

