Six-month Euribor rate remains just under 4 percent

News
Tall office blocks in Tallinn.
Tall office blocks in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The six-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) rate has risen to just under the four-percent mark in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the Euribor six-month stood at 3.945 percent, unchanged on a week earlier.

The Euribor is a pan-European interbank interest rate which European banks use when lending money to each other. It is published by the  European Money Markets Institute.

One day before, the six-month Euribor reached its peak of recent years, at 3.955 percent. 

From 2015 to June last year, the six-month Euribor had been below zero. Its all-time peak (5.448 percent) came in 2008, following the arrival of the economic crash of those years. Prior to that, the six-month rate had run in the 2-5 percent range.

The three-month Euribor rate meanwhile rose to 3.663 percent on Thursday, from 3.657 percent on Wednesday, though still down on its peak of recent years, posted Tuesday (3,2,672 percent).

The 12-month Euribor fell to 4.174 percent on Thursday, from 4.191 percent a day earlier.

Again, this was just below the record level of 4.193 percent, posted a week ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

10:53

Six-month Euribor rate remains just under 4 percent

10:32

Tallinn Zoo's Rama the bison dies at the age of 18

10:18

Pippi Lotta Enok takes European U-23 bronze

10:13

Weekend weather in Estonia to warm up, next week will be cooler

09:57

Kate Mosse: Women are allowed to write about childbirth, not history

14.07

MPs back new restrictions in EU's fishing emissions cuts policy proposal

14.07

Estonia's Ingerian Finns community holds song and dance festival

14.07

European Commission refers Estonia to Court of Justice

14.07

Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: