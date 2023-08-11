Six-month Euribor still hovering just below 4 percent

News
Euro coins.
Euro coins. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This week, the six-month Euribor, or Euro Interbank Offered Rate, remained steady between 3.92-3.95 percent.

The six-month Euribor reached a high of 3.95 percent on Monday, following which it saw a slight drop. As of Thursday, however, it had returned back up to 3.937 percent.

The six-month rate has remained steady around 3.9 percent since the end of this June.

From the end of 2015 through last June, the six-month Euribor had remained below zero percent, clocking at -0.041 percent on January 4, 2016. It reached just above zero percent early last June, however, and broke above the 1-percent mark in August 2022 before continuing to climb.

The six-month rate peaked in December 2008 at 5.448 percent.

As of Thursday, the three-month Euribor climbed from 3.754 to 3.788 percent in the space of a week, reaching a new high rate.

The 12-month Euribor, meanwhile, remained steady on week, sitting at 4.052 percent on Thursday.

Interbank offered rates

Euribor rates are based on the interest rates at which a panel of European banks borrow funds from one another, according to the Euribor homepage.

Prior to the latest economic crisis, the Euribor typically stood between 2-5 percent.

The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) was a similar rate monitored as a key base rate in countries outside the Eurozone, including the U.S. and U.K. Phased out in stages, the U.S. dollar-based Libor ceased publication for one-, three- and six-month settings on June 30 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Wet weather brings the belated arrival of mosquitoes in Estonia

17:29

Riina Solman: Kaja Kallas questioned necessity of reception on February 24

17:08

Luminor second quarter net profit up 81 percent to €53.2 million

16:43

Tallinn night buses to continue running through to end of October

16:11

Six-month Euribor still hovering just below 4 percent

15:44

Tax revenues up 9 percent on year to year

15:21

EDF colonel: Attrition warfare sets in, even as Ukraine has slim advantage

14:47

Media VAT hike in Estonia comes as Russia spending 'billions' on media

14:22

Economist: We may see rise in unemployment this fall

13:59

Daily: Russian confectionery firm seeks to enter 'friendly' Estonian market

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

10.08

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

10.08

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

10.08

Government members divided over president's office scandal

10.08

Estonia setting increasingly ambitious climate targets

10.08

Sanctioned goods reaching Estonia originate in countries other than Russia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: