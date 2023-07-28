Six-month Euribor back up at 3.972 percent

This week, the six-month Euribor, or Euro Interbank Offered Rate, returned to a peak 3.972 percent on Thursday.

The six-month Euribor had stood at 3.972 percent both last Friday and this Monday before dipping slightly over the past few days.

The six-month rate has remained steady around 3.9 percent since the end of June.

From the end of 2015 through last June, the six-month Euribor had remained below zero percent, clocking at -0.041 percent on January 4, 2016. It reached just above zero percent in early that month and broke above the 1-percent mark in August, however, and continued to climb.

The six-month rate peaked in December 2008 at 5.448 percent.

As of Thursday, the three-month Euribor held steady at 3.714 percent, after having reached as high as 3.721 last week.

The 12-month Euribor, meanwhile, reached 4.140 percent on Thursday, up from 4.114 percent the day before.

Prior to the latest economic crisis, the Euribor typically stood between 2-5 percent.

Euribor rates are based on the interest rates at which a panel of European banks borrow funds from one another, according to the Euribor homepage.

The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) was a similar rate monitored as a key base rate in countries outside the Eurozone, including the U.S. and U.K. Phased out in stages, the U.S. dollar-based Libor ceased publication for one-, three- and six-month settings on June 30 this year.

