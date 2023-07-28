Six-month Euribor back up at 3.972 percent

News
Euro bills and cents.
Euro bills and cents. Source: Karin Koppel/ERR
News

This week, the six-month Euribor, or Euro Interbank Offered Rate, returned to a peak 3.972 percent on Thursday.

The six-month Euribor had stood at 3.972 percent both last Friday and this Monday before dipping slightly over the past few days.

The six-month rate has remained steady around 3.9 percent since the end of June.

From the end of 2015 through last June, the six-month Euribor had remained below zero percent, clocking at -0.041 percent on January 4, 2016. It reached just above zero percent in early that month and broke above the 1-percent mark in August, however, and continued to climb.

The six-month rate peaked in December 2008 at 5.448 percent.

As of Thursday, the three-month Euribor held steady at 3.714 percent, after having reached as high as 3.721 last week.

The 12-month Euribor, meanwhile, reached 4.140 percent on Thursday, up from 4.114 percent the day before.

Prior to the latest economic crisis, the Euribor typically stood between 2-5 percent.

Euribor rates are based on the interest rates at which a panel of European banks borrow funds from one another, according to the Euribor homepage.

The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) was a similar rate monitored as a key base rate in countries outside the Eurozone, including the U.S. and U.K. Phased out in stages, the U.S. dollar-based Libor ceased publication for one-, three- and six-month settings on June 30 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Pruunsild resigning from Bigbank supervisory board

17:35

Gallery: EKA students unveil treetop birdhouse in Tartu

17:28

Six-month Euribor back up at 3.972 percent

16:55

Central bank chief: ECB rate hikes do have effect, inflation yet to slow

16:12

Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

15:49

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

15:23

Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

14:37

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

13:27

Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

12:58

Ministry of Climate undersecretary positions not inundated with applicants

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

09:03

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

27.07

Estonian dolls made at German refugee camp on display at Tallinn museum

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: