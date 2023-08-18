Six-month Euribor below 4 percent again this week

The six-month Euribor remained below 4 percent last week, falling to 3.941 percent on Thursday.

The six-month Euribor reached its highest level of the week on Wednesday at 3.964 percent.

On Thursday, the euro interest rate for a three-month period rose to a record high of 3.815 percent. It was 3.788 percent at the same time a week earlier.

Over the week, the 12-month Euribor slightly increased, reaching its highest point of 4.116 percent on Wednesday before falling to 4.095 percent on Thursday.

The Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), is a pan-European interbank interest rate at which banks across Europe can lend money to each other.

--

