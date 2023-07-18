Neivelt: There has been no competition in banking for 25 years

News
Bank headquarters in Tallinn.
Bank headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Major banks operating in Estonia made profits in the first half of this year, which were almost as high as those for the whole of 2022. According to entrepreneur Indrek Neivelt, the banking sector should be treated as part of the infrastructure and there is no competition in the sector.

In the view of entrepreneur Indrek Neivelt, competition in the Estonian banking market is not something to be expected, and in most countries, the banking market is an oligopolistic one. "For me, the question is, why the state doesn't regulate it?," he said.

In Neivelt's opinion the competitive situation in the banking market is not much different to that of water or heating companies, which are subject to restrictions from the Competition Authority. "No competition has emerged in 25 years, and it probably won't. We shouldn't count on it."

According to Neivelt, Estonia should treat the banking sector in the same way as Lithuania, which additionally taxes bank's profits and considers banking as part of the infrastructure. "Then the rest of the economy can develop," he said.

Neivelt added, that Lithuania has applied the bank tax very sensibly, and taxing bank profits is more beneficial than having high taxation for other sectors.

"It's embarrassing for us to see VAT added to hotels and media companies and the state gets an additional income of €20 million per year. Under the Lithuanian system, banks would have received six to seven times more. And the banks wouldn't have even realized it," he said.

Over the first six months of the year, Swedbank made a net profit of €214 million, while its total profit in 2022 was €224 million.

LHV's profit for the first half of the year was €68.9 million, compared to €61.4 million by the same time last year. SEB's made €113.3 million net profit in the first half of 2023, compared to €116 million throughout the whole of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Professor: Changing Tallinn's bus routes may not bring expected results

19:45

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

18:50

Economic Institute: Economy expected to improve by end of 2023

17:55

Anett Kontaveit to play farewell match in Tallinn in November

17:23

Gallery: International research team begins journey to MS Estonia wreckage

16:54

Neivelt: There has been no competition in banking for 25 years

16:30

Isamaa donor gives €40,000 to Metsküla school

15:56

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

15:16

WRC Rally Estonia opening to feature Nublu, Alika and others

14:42

Viljandi Folk Festival organizers request €180,000 additional 2024 funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

17.07

Estonia continues to push for EU-wide Russian tourism ban

17.07

Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

08:45

Large line of cars builds up at Narva border crossing checkpoint

17.07

NATO diplomat: Vilnius summit changed leaders' attitudes towards Ukraine

10:28

Estonian banks earned almost as much in first half of 2023 as whole of 2022 Updated

15:56

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

17.07

Estonia issued 322 visas to Russian citizens this June

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: