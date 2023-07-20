SEB discontinues ATM-based invoice payment service

News
SEB ATM machine in Estonia.
SEB ATM machine in Estonia. Source: ERR / Margus Muld
News

Estonia's second largest bank, SEB, has discontinued its ATM payment transfer service.

SEB ATM machines remain otherwise as they are and available for making withdrawals or paying-in cash, but customers will no longer be able to make specific payments to payees previously registered, via ATM machines.

In a written comment provided to ERR, Victoria Tkatš, SEB private customer department project manager, said that: "SEB is transitioning its ATMs onto a new and more modern platform, and since the need to make specified payments via ATMs has in any case been falling significantly from year to year, we closed down the corresponding functionality at ATMs, from July 17."

Tkatš advised those customers who had up to now been using the service to seek an alternative, such as via internet banking or using in-branch computers, guided by SEB staff, and/or setting up standing agreements for regular payments of a fixed amount.

The bank will also be able to help with customer queries, she added.

The over 65s can also sign up for a daily banking package which includes, among other services, an unlimited number of free European payments via the internet bank, standing orders, e-invoice standing payment contracts and mobile payments.

That package carries a monthly fee of €0.32.

Swedbank spokesperson Martin Kõrv told ERR that his bank still offers payment services via ATM. This can be done for previously specified payees, via online banking or in-branch.

"You can then change the amount to be paid and reference number as needed, via the ATM," Kõrv added.

At the same time, Kõrv conceded that the solution is "somewhat outdated," adding that he recommends customers use internet or mobile banking, standing order or other solutions going forward.

SEB had a 21.7 percent market share in Estonia as of the final quarter of 2022, while Swedbank had a 37-2 percent share at that time.

The other major banks offering private client services are LHV, Coop and Luminor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Ambulance service responds to scooter, bike accidents every day in Tallinn

19:15

Tallinn opens second legal graffiti art wall

18:45

Kõlvart favors more conservative Center Party; Kiik would stay more liberal

18:32

Ministry sends reworked parental sick pay policy for approval

17:54

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

17:20

Eesti Kontsert has €3.4 million talk of reduced activities

17:03

African swine fever found at Võru County farm, 116 pigs to be slaughtered

16:30

Estonia's stabilization fund increases €1.7 million on quarter

16:01

Tallinn school to partially relocate youngest grades to nearby building

15:54

Climate ministry: Registration should not be cheaper for older cars Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

14:33

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

14:14

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

18.07

Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

08:56

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

19.07

Rainer Saks: Current Russian ground forces losses in Ukraine unsustainable

19.07

Planned tax likely levied in proportion to car's power, weight and age

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: