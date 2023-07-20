SEB discontinues ATM-based invoice payment service

SEB ATM machines remain otherwise as they are and available for making withdrawals or paying-in cash, but customers will no longer be able to make specific payments to payees previously registered, via ATM machines.

In a written comment provided to ERR, Victoria Tkatš, SEB private customer department project manager, said that: "SEB is transitioning its ATMs onto a new and more modern platform, and since the need to make specified payments via ATMs has in any case been falling significantly from year to year, we closed down the corresponding functionality at ATMs, from July 17."

Tkatš advised those customers who had up to now been using the service to seek an alternative, such as via internet banking or using in-branch computers, guided by SEB staff, and/or setting up standing agreements for regular payments of a fixed amount.

The bank will also be able to help with customer queries, she added.

The over 65s can also sign up for a daily banking package which includes, among other services, an unlimited number of free European payments via the internet bank, standing orders, e-invoice standing payment contracts and mobile payments.

That package carries a monthly fee of €0.32.

Swedbank spokesperson Martin Kõrv told ERR that his bank still offers payment services via ATM. This can be done for previously specified payees, via online banking or in-branch.

"You can then change the amount to be paid and reference number as needed, via the ATM," Kõrv added.

At the same time, Kõrv conceded that the solution is "somewhat outdated," adding that he recommends customers use internet or mobile banking, standing order or other solutions going forward.

SEB had a 21.7 percent market share in Estonia as of the final quarter of 2022, while Swedbank had a 37-2 percent share at that time.

The other major banks offering private client services are LHV, Coop and Luminor.

