Swedbank to move headquarters to Tallinn's Arter quarter in 2025

In 2025, Swedbank will move its headquarters from the current premises on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav to a 28-story building in the Arter quarter.

CEO of Swedbank AS, Olavi Lepp, said that the current office buildings on Liivalaia tänav have become too small for the bank and are also old-fashioned.

"In the first half of 2025, our nearly 2,000 employees will move to the Arter business block. We've had the plan to move our headquarters for years, both in our minds and on paper. At the end of 2020, we announced that we'd move our headquarters to the Hippodrome quarter, but this plan did not materialize," said Lepp.

"In order to avoid postponing the long-awaited move to new premises even further, we started looking for new solutions for moving to the new headquarters and staying on schedule. The Arter quarter best suited Swedbank's needs in terms of space and timing. All our units operating in different locations in Tallinn will move to the new headquarters," Lepp added.

"The new 28-story building will have excellent working conditions, as the principles of ergonomics, mobility, and sustainability have all been taken into account," he said, adding that he was sure Swedbank's employees will be pleased with the new HQ.

Located at the intersection of Liivalaia tänav and Juhkentali tänav in Tallinn, the Arter quarter consists of buildings with 28, 15, and nine stories buildings, along with a connecting central building with garages.

A view of Tallinn's Arter quarter following its completion. Source: AS Kapitel

Swedbank's headquarters will be moved to the 28-story building, as will the bank's representative office.

According to Taavi Ojala, CEO of AS Kapitel, the developer of the Arter quarter, a first-class working environment is increasingly important for companies, both for keeping hold of their current professional staff and for recruiting new talent.

"We're proud that Swedbank will be the anchor tenant of the Arter quarter. Swedbank is not only the most valuable company in Estonia, but also a responsible and reliable company that places great emphasis on sustainability. This also meets our values and expectations, and through our cooperation, we can make the Arter quarter become the new center of Tallinn's business life," Taavi Ojala added.

The architect of the Arter Quarter is Martin Auni and the interior design is created by Arhitekt11.

The quarter is being developed by Kapitel and built by Merko Ehitus Eesti. Kapitel will remain the owner of the Arter quarter.

